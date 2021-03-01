Menu
News

Police ask for help in search for stolen bike

Carlie Walker
1st Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Police are asking for help to locate a bicycle that was reportedly stolen from an address in Ann Street, Maryborough on Wednesday, February 24.

It is alleged that between 8pm on February 24 and 5.30am on February 25, unknown persons have attended the address, gained entry to the locked patio area and have stolen a mountain bike.

Anyone with information about the bike’s whereabouts is urged to contact police and quote QP2100369503.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100369503 within the online suspicious activity form.

