Fraser Coast police need help to find this caravan, stolen from Burrum Heads.
News

Police ask for help to find stolen caravan

Christian Berechree
10th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
SOMETIME within a five day window, a caravan was stolen from a Burrum Heads address.

Now, Fraser Coast police are asking for help from the public to find it.

Police say the white and green 2016 Jayco outback 18 foot caravan was taken from Rosslyn Dr, Burrum Heads.

It bears Victorian registration X73139.

The theft happened between 5pm on August 5 and 7.30am on August 10.

If you have information that could help, call PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001674730.

