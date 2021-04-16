Police ask for public’s help to find missing Urangan man
Police are asking for public help to find a man reported missing in Urangan.
Malcolm Fraser was last seen at 9.50am on Thursday leaving a Cunningham Street address on a black and red trike travelling towards Churchill Street.
The trike was located in the Pialba area last night and police now believe Mr Fraser may be on foot.
The 69-year-old suffers a medical condition and could be disorientated.
He has not been seen or made contact with relatives since.
Malcolm is described as caucasian, average build and was last seen wearing a grey singlet, maroon Broncos NRL shorts and thongs.
Originally published as Police ask for public’s help to find missing Urangan man