News

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Urangan man

Carlie Walker
16th Apr 2021 6:00 AM

Police are asking for public help to find a man reported missing in Urangan.

Malcolm Fraser was last seen at 9.50am on Thursday leaving a Cunningham Street address on a black and red trike travelling towards Churchill Street.

The trike was located in the Pialba area last night and police now believe Mr Fraser may be on foot.

The 69-year-old suffers a medical condition and could be disorientated.

He has not been seen or made contact with relatives since.

Malcolm is described as caucasian, average build and was last seen wearing a grey singlet, maroon Broncos NRL shorts and thongs.

