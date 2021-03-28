Police ask for public’s help to find stolen bike

Anyone with information about the bike's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Police are seeking public assistance to help find a bicycle that was reportedly stolen from an address in Scarness.

It is alleged between March 13 and March 15, unknown persons attended the address in Scarborough Street, Scarness and stole a men’s red and black mountain bike as pictured below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506769.

