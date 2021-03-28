Menu
News

Police ask for public’s help to find stolen bike

Carlie Walker
28th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Police are seeking public assistance to help find a bicycle that was reportedly stolen from an address in Scarness.

It is alleged between March 13 and March 15, unknown persons attended the address in Scarborough Street, Scarness and stole a men’s red and black mountain bike as pictured below.

Anyone with information about the bike’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506769.

