Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing car.
News

Police ask for public’s help to find stolen car

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Officers from Maryborough Police Station are seeking assistance from the public to help locate or provide information regarding a recent alleged vehicle theft from an address on Roseneath Street, Maryborough.

The vehicle is a black 2005 Peugeot 307 convertible with Queensland registration plates 246AA5 was allegedly stolen between 11.40pm on February 19 and 3.55am on February 20.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, please contact police with the details below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100335100 within the online suspicious activity form.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

