Nicholle Ellis, 43, was last seen in Point Vernon about 4.20pm on Saturday.

Nicholle Ellis, 43, was last seen in Point Vernon about 4.20pm on Saturday.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

POLICE are hoping the public can help find a woman missing from Maryborough.

Nicholle Ellis, 43, was last seen in Point Vernon about 4.20pm on Saturday.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 175 centimetres tall, of a proportionate build and with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact police.