The motorbike that was stolen in Maryborough recently.

POLICE are investigating after a motorbike was stolen from a Ferry St residence.

It is alleged that between 11pm on Sunday, June 28 and 11am on Monday, June 29, unknown offenders have removed the lock or chain which was securing the motorbike at the time.

The offenders then stole the motorbike.

Police are asking the public for assistance with the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police and quote QP2001348718.