POLICE are asking for help from the public to help find a bicycle stolen from Fraser St in Torquay.

Between 10pm on September 12 and 7am on September 13, police said unknown persons attended the address in Fraser St and stole a men's white mountain bike.

Police called on anyone with information about the bike's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference QP2001931360.