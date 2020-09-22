Menu
Police are asking the public for help after a bicycle was stolen from a Torquay carpark.
Crime

Police ask public to help search for stolen racing bike

Carlie Walker
22nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE are asking the public for assistance after a bicycle was stolen from a carpark in Hervey Bay.

The bike was stolen from an address on the Esplanade at Torquay on September 18.

It is alleged that unknown persons have gained entry to the carpark of the property, cut a lock to a secure garage area and stole a 2019 model, black coloured racing REID Urban Bicycle.

Anyone with information can called Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 can quote the reference number QP2001969828.

bicycle fccrime fcpolice hervey bay
