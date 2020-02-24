POLICE ASSAULT: Man to front court over alleged attack

A man is due in court after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Howard. Photo: File.

A POLICE officer has allegedly been assaulted after responding to a disturbance at a home in Howard.

Queensland police say the officer was called to an incident on Alice St at around 11.50pm on Friday night.

The suspect allegedly became hostile towards officers when they found him inside the home.

“The man allegedly assaulted a police officer on two occasions. He was subsequently arrested,” a spokesman said.

The 42-year-old man was charged with one count of obstructing police and one count of assault on police.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 19.

The suspect was released on bail.