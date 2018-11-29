Menu
About 1.15am Sunday morning, the 37-year-old was arrested and charged after police were called to a Esplanade address in Torquay.
News

Police assaulted, car stolen across two days

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2018 9:48 AM

A KAWUNGAN man will appear in court next month after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on the weekend.

Police allege the man assaulted and obstructed officers and was found with cannabis and a cigarette containing cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 13.

One day later, a car was stolen from Tapscott St in Tinana after an unknown person asked to view and 'test drive' but never returned.

 

Image of a similar car which was stolen from Tinana on Monday.
The silver 1999 Toyota Starlet with a distinctive green passenger side door and 529VMK Queensland registration number was taken between 7am and 6pm on Monday,

If you have information for police on either incident, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hours per day.

