Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

