Police have blocked off part of Maryborough's Bazaar St, between Alice and Albert sts.

POLICE have taped off an area in Maryborough's Bazaar St, between Alice and Albert Sts late Wednesday afternoon.

A witness at the scene told the Chronicle she saw a man unconscious on the ground with blood all over his body and a man sitting on the side of the road.

Remnants of a alleged struggle in Bazaar St, Maryborough.

She said she saw paramedics attend the scene where they put one of the men into an ambulance vehicle while police officers spoke with the other man.