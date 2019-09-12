POLICE AWARDS: Proud service on the thin blue line

LONG LIST: Assistant Commissioner for Central Region Clem O'Regan with Queensland Police award recipients at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

LONG LIST: Assistant Commissioner for Central Region Clem O'Regan with Queensland Police award recipients at the Hervey Bay Boat Club. Alistair Brightman

THESE are the brave men and women who keep the Fraser Coast safe.

They help residents go about their normal lives with the freedom they take for granted.

More than 25 Fraser Coast police officers received honorary awards for their bravery and dedicated service to the Queensland Police at an awards ceremony at the Hervey Bay Boat Club yesterday.

Among them was Senior Constable Michael Kitching, who received the Assistant Commissioner's Certificate for his contribution to arson investigations at Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College in 2016.

His investigations helped police charge two 15-year-olds for the crimes, which severely impacted the Biloela community and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Inspector Tony Clowes, who presented the awards, said he was filled with pride to see officers in the Fraser Coast recognised for their efforts.

"It's very important to recognise professional behaviour and good conduct by our officers and give that formal recognition,” Insp Clowes said.

"Every day they put on their shirts, go out there and do good for the community.

"(These awards) are a formal recognition of those hours, efforts and sacrifices they've made over that time.”

Alongside citizens Bruce Holla and Craig McPhillips, Constable Drew Howard received a prestigious Bravery Award for saving five people from a capsized boat in the Mary River last year.

Mr Clowes said these awards were a rare award in the QPS.

"They don't come out every day and the fact we had the opportunity to hand them out to police and members of the public is fantastic,” he said.

FULL LIST OF POLICE AWARD WINNERS

Queensland Bravery Award

Constable Drew Harold

Mr Bruce Holla

Mr Craig McPhillips

National Medal

Senior Constable Peter Bloxsom

Senior Constable Grant Brumwell

Senior Constable Shannon Spinks

Senior Constable Christin Donaldson

National Police Service Medal

Senior Constable Peter Bloxsom

Senior Constable Grant Brumwell

Senior Constable Shannon Spinks

Senior Constable Christin Donaldson

Former officer Russell Bentley

Former officer Morris Tincknell

30 Year Clasp to Queensland Police Service Medal

Senior Sergeant Tony Cole

20 Year Clasp to Queensland Police Service Medal

Senior Sergeant Tanya Walters

Senior Sergeant Michael Thiry