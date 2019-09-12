POLICE AWARDS: Proud service on the thin blue line
THESE are the brave men and women who keep the Fraser Coast safe.
They help residents go about their normal lives with the freedom they take for granted.
More than 25 Fraser Coast police officers received honorary awards for their bravery and dedicated service to the Queensland Police at an awards ceremony at the Hervey Bay Boat Club yesterday.
Among them was Senior Constable Michael Kitching, who received the Assistant Commissioner's Certificate for his contribution to arson investigations at Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College in 2016.
His investigations helped police charge two 15-year-olds for the crimes, which severely impacted the Biloela community and caused millions of dollars in damage.
Inspector Tony Clowes, who presented the awards, said he was filled with pride to see officers in the Fraser Coast recognised for their efforts.
"It's very important to recognise professional behaviour and good conduct by our officers and give that formal recognition,” Insp Clowes said.
"Every day they put on their shirts, go out there and do good for the community.
"(These awards) are a formal recognition of those hours, efforts and sacrifices they've made over that time.”
Alongside citizens Bruce Holla and Craig McPhillips, Constable Drew Howard received a prestigious Bravery Award for saving five people from a capsized boat in the Mary River last year.
Mr Clowes said these awards were a rare award in the QPS.
"They don't come out every day and the fact we had the opportunity to hand them out to police and members of the public is fantastic,” he said.
FULL LIST OF POLICE AWARD WINNERS
Queensland Bravery Award
Constable Drew Harold
Mr Bruce Holla
Mr Craig McPhillips
National Medal
Senior Constable Peter Bloxsom
Senior Constable Grant Brumwell
Senior Constable Shannon Spinks
Senior Constable Christin Donaldson
National Police Service Medal
Senior Constable Peter Bloxsom
Senior Constable Grant Brumwell
Senior Constable Shannon Spinks
Senior Constable Christin Donaldson
Former officer Russell Bentley
Former officer Morris Tincknell
30 Year Clasp to Queensland Police Service Medal
Senior Sergeant Tony Cole
20 Year Clasp to Queensland Police Service Medal
Senior Sergeant Tanya Walters
Senior Sergeant Michael Thiry