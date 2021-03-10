Menu
Drink and drug drivers have been caught.
Crime

POLICE BEAT: 20 drug and drink drivers busted

Stuart Fast
10th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Fraser Coast police have caught 20 motorists under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the past week.

From March 2 to 9, police caught eight drink drivers and 12 drug drivers across the region including intercepts at Glenwood, Gunalda and Howard.

On Sunday March 9, police intercepted a 38-year-old Coomera man driving on Fraser Island and alleged that the man was driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.217%, more than four times the legal limit.

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended, and he will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 31.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee of the Patrol Inspector for Maryborough Patrol Group said, "It is disappointing to see that some drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving while under the influence."

"These results demonstrate the hard work done by our local police to keep our roads safe," he said.

"Motorists be warned: if you drink or take drugs and drive, you will be caught."

