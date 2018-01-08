POLICE BEAT: Coast suburbs hit with crime

Mungar
Break and Enter
Mungar Rd Mungar
Between 6pm on December 30 and 7am on December 31 unknown offenders have gained entry to a locked shed on the property and have stolen about 8 fishing rods, a GPS from a vehicle, house keys and other assorted items from the vehicle and shed.
Maryborough
Break and Enter
Kent Street
Between 9pm and 9.30am on December 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to a room and have stolen a wallet and document wallet containing personal information.
Break and Enter
Kent St
About 8.55pm on December 30 a male person has gained entry to the rear of the dwelling stolen a quantity of cash from a purse on the table. The offender was disturbed by the victim and left via the rear door.
Wilful Damage
Frank St
Between midnight on December 28 and midnight on December 29 unknown offenders have attended the location where the vehicle was locked and secured and have caused damage to the vehicle through attempting to rip the aerial from the vehicle.
Break and Enter
Ellena St
Between 5.45pm on December 21 and 9.30am on January 2 unknown offenders have entered the property, and have broken off pailings at the address. The offenders have then kicked in a door, and gained entry to the premises and rifled through cupboards and other items.
Wilful Damage
Zante St
About 11pm on December 31 unknown offenders have caused damage to a front door of the dwelling through attempting to jemmy it open and then smashing a rock through the door causing damage, no entry gained as the offenders were disturbed by a person walking past.
Break and Enter
Showgrounds Rd
About 1.30am on January 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via an unlocked sliding door and have stolen a wallet from a handbag in the kitchen area.
Tinana
Stolen Motor Bus
Teddington Rd
About 9.45pm on December 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the backyard of the dwelling and gained entry to a motor bus. The offenders have stolen the bus driving it away from the location. Bus stolen is a motorhome-style bus 1987 maroon, white and gold Hyno Rainbow bus. The vehicle is approximately 8 metres in length, and is currently unregistered.
Stolen bicycle
Fingue Crt
Between 3pm on December 22 and 3pm on December 26 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the dwelling patio area and have stolen a mountain bicycle Mirinda 29'34 with the large wheels, black white and blue in colour.
Wilful Damage
Central Rd
About 11.30am on December 30 a person has thrown a rock at a vehicle which was locked and secured at the time causing damage to the panels on the vehicle.
Point Vernon
Stealing
Muprhy St Pt Vernon
Between 6.30pm on December 27 and 6.30am on December 28 unknown offenders have stolen a rear number plate from a vehicle, Qld rego 744XPR.
Break and Enter
Patrick Street Pt Vernon
Between 11.58am on December 31 and 11.30am on January 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the yard of the dwelling and have ripped off screen mesh and gained entry to the dwelling via a kitchen window. Once inside the offenders have stolen a quantity of cash and keys to a motorbike. The offenders have then used the keys to steal the BMW K13R motorcycle from the dwelling Qld rego 323OU.
Break and Enter
Long St Pt Vernon
Between 1.37pm and 8.35pm on December 31 unknown offenders have used a rock or similar object to smash a glass door to gain entry to the premises, however it is not known if any property was stolen.
Urraween
Stealing
Jensen Dr Urraween
Between 8am and 9.30am on December 30 unknown persons have gained entry to a room at the premises and stolen assorted cash from the room in coins and notes.
Pialba
Break and Enter
Charlton Esp Pialba
Between 4pm on December 31 and 6am on January 1 unknown offender/s have approached the office building and smashed a window to gain entry. The offender/s have located the CCTV/video surveillance system and removed a CD from the box. The offender/s have then approached the main desk and have removed a safe from underneath by removing the bolts which secured the safe to the floor. The offender/s have then opened the front door and have decamped in an unknown direction by unknown means.
Break and Enter
Tooth St Pialba
Between midnight on December 30 and 10am on January 2 unknown offender/s have attended the shed and attempted to gain entry by cutting a door lock and prying the roller door up with a jemmy bar or similar implement. It does not appear as though offender/s were successful and entry has not been gained at this time.
Scarness
Graffiti
Charlton Esp Scarness
Between 10am on December 31 and 10am on January 2 unknown offenders have used purple spray paint to spray a mural on the side of a building wall.
Torquay
Stealing
Truro Street Torquay
Between 9am and 1pm on December 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the campsite and stolen a mobile phone.
Break and Enter
Moonlight Ave Torquay
Between 5.30pm and 11pm on December 31 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via a rear unlocked door, once inside the offenders have stolen a wallet and ipad from the kitchen area.
Break and Enter
Torquay Tce Torquay
Between midnight on January 1 and 10am on January 2 unknown offender/s have entered the victim's dwelling via a rear door, located a Samsung Galaxy S5 Mobile phone on a table inside, taken the phone and left via the same entry point.
Urangan
Break and Enter
Treviso Ct Urangan
Between 7pm on December 29 and 8am on December 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the yard of the dwelling and have attempted to gain entry however were unsuccessful and did not gain entry
Steal from vehicle
Southern Cross Circuit Urangan
Between 6.30am on January 1 and 5am on January 2 unknown offenders have smashed a rear quarter glass panel on the vehicle and have gained entry to the vehicle. Once inside they have rummaged through and it is unknown if anything has been stolen.
Steal from vehicle
Southern Cross Circuit Urangan
Between 140am and 6am on January 2 unknown offenders have smashed a rear quarter glass panel to the vehicle to gain entry and steal property from the vehicle. The vehicle was locked and secured at the time.