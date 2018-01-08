POLICE BEAT: Coast suburbs hit with crime

Mungar

Break and Enter

Mungar Rd Mungar

Between 6pm on December 30 and 7am on December 31 unknown offenders have gained entry to a locked shed on the property and have stolen about 8 fishing rods, a GPS from a vehicle, house keys and other assorted items from the vehicle and shed.

Maryborough

Break and Enter

Kent Street

Between 9pm and 9.30am on December 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to a room and have stolen a wallet and document wallet containing personal information.

Break and Enter

Kent St

About 8.55pm on December 30 a male person has gained entry to the rear of the dwelling stolen a quantity of cash from a purse on the table. The offender was disturbed by the victim and left via the rear door.

Wilful Damage

Frank St

Between midnight on December 28 and midnight on December 29 unknown offenders have attended the location where the vehicle was locked and secured and have caused damage to the vehicle through attempting to rip the aerial from the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Ellena St

Between 5.45pm on December 21 and 9.30am on January 2 unknown offenders have entered the property, and have broken off pailings at the address. The offenders have then kicked in a door, and gained entry to the premises and rifled through cupboards and other items.

Wilful Damage

Zante St

About 11pm on December 31 unknown offenders have caused damage to a front door of the dwelling through attempting to jemmy it open and then smashing a rock through the door causing damage, no entry gained as the offenders were disturbed by a person walking past.

Break and Enter

Showgrounds Rd

About 1.30am on January 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via an unlocked sliding door and have stolen a wallet from a handbag in the kitchen area.

Tinana

Stolen Motor Bus

Teddington Rd

About 9.45pm on December 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the backyard of the dwelling and gained entry to a motor bus. The offenders have stolen the bus driving it away from the location. Bus stolen is a motorhome-style bus 1987 maroon, white and gold Hyno Rainbow bus. The vehicle is approximately 8 metres in length, and is currently unregistered.

Stolen bicycle

Fingue Crt

Between 3pm on December 22 and 3pm on December 26 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the dwelling patio area and have stolen a mountain bicycle Mirinda 29'34 with the large wheels, black white and blue in colour.

Wilful Damage

Central Rd

About 11.30am on December 30 a person has thrown a rock at a vehicle which was locked and secured at the time causing damage to the panels on the vehicle.

Point Vernon

Stealing

Muprhy St Pt Vernon

Between 6.30pm on December 27 and 6.30am on December 28 unknown offenders have stolen a rear number plate from a vehicle, Qld rego 744XPR.

Break and Enter

Patrick Street Pt Vernon

Between 11.58am on December 31 and 11.30am on January 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the yard of the dwelling and have ripped off screen mesh and gained entry to the dwelling via a kitchen window. Once inside the offenders have stolen a quantity of cash and keys to a motorbike. The offenders have then used the keys to steal the BMW K13R motorcycle from the dwelling Qld rego 323OU.

Break and Enter

Long St Pt Vernon

Between 1.37pm and 8.35pm on December 31 unknown offenders have used a rock or similar object to smash a glass door to gain entry to the premises, however it is not known if any property was stolen.

Urraween

Stealing

Jensen Dr Urraween

Between 8am and 9.30am on December 30 unknown persons have gained entry to a room at the premises and stolen assorted cash from the room in coins and notes.

Pialba

Break and Enter

Charlton Esp Pialba

Between 4pm on December 31 and 6am on January 1 unknown offender/s have approached the office building and smashed a window to gain entry. The offender/s have located the CCTV/video surveillance system and removed a CD from the box. The offender/s have then approached the main desk and have removed a safe from underneath by removing the bolts which secured the safe to the floor. The offender/s have then opened the front door and have decamped in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Break and Enter

Tooth St Pialba

Between midnight on December 30 and 10am on January 2 unknown offender/s have attended the shed and attempted to gain entry by cutting a door lock and prying the roller door up with a jemmy bar or similar implement. It does not appear as though offender/s were successful and entry has not been gained at this time.

Scarness

Graffiti

Charlton Esp Scarness

Between 10am on December 31 and 10am on January 2 unknown offenders have used purple spray paint to spray a mural on the side of a building wall.

Torquay

Stealing

Truro Street Torquay

Between 9am and 1pm on December 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the campsite and stolen a mobile phone.

Break and Enter

Moonlight Ave Torquay

Between 5.30pm and 11pm on December 31 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via a rear unlocked door, once inside the offenders have stolen a wallet and ipad from the kitchen area.

Break and Enter

Torquay Tce Torquay

Between midnight on January 1 and 10am on January 2 unknown offender/s have entered the victim's dwelling via a rear door, located a Samsung Galaxy S5 Mobile phone on a table inside, taken the phone and left via the same entry point.

Urangan

Break and Enter

Treviso Ct Urangan

Between 7pm on December 29 and 8am on December 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the yard of the dwelling and have attempted to gain entry however were unsuccessful and did not gain entry

Steal from vehicle

Southern Cross Circuit Urangan

Between 6.30am on January 1 and 5am on January 2 unknown offenders have smashed a rear quarter glass panel on the vehicle and have gained entry to the vehicle. Once inside they have rummaged through and it is unknown if anything has been stolen.

Steal from vehicle

Southern Cross Circuit Urangan

Between 140am and 6am on January 2 unknown offenders have smashed a rear quarter glass panel to the vehicle to gain entry and steal property from the vehicle. The vehicle was locked and secured at the time.