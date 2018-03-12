POLICE BEAT: Crime hot spots on the Fraser Coast

URANGAN

Break and Enter

Charlton Esp Urangan

Between 4.50 and 5.25pm on January 3 offenders have tried to jemmy open a window to gain entry to the home, but were unsuccessful.

Stealing

Beach, Urangan

Between 10pm on January 10 and 3am on January 11, offenders have approached the victim while he was asleep and rummaged through his bag, stealing a mobile phone, cigarettes and lighter.

URRAWEEN

Stealing from vehicle

Magellan Cct

Between midnight and 6am on January 3 offenders have entered a vehicle which was locked and secured, and stolen two remote keys and jewellery.

PIALBA

Burglary

Esplanade

Between 11.30pm on January 3 and 9am on January 4, offenders have entered a tent and stolen a bag containing an IPad, sunglasses and a number of electrical equipment chargers.

Burglary

Esplanade

Between 1 and 1.30am on January 10, offenders have entered an annex and attempted to steal the victim's bag. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.

Stealing

Esplanade

Between 9pm on January 9 and 5am on January 10, offenders have entered the location and stolen a number of scooters. The victims were asleep at the time of the offence.

ELI WATERS

Burglary

Isis Ct,

Between 9am on November 28 and 9am on January 8, offenders have failed in an attempt to enter the residence. No property was reported stolen, however damage has been done to a number of doors.

SCARNESS

Burglary

Koloi St,

Between 10.30pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6, offenders have entered the locked and secured address and stolen a sum of cash and a bank book. The victims were home at the time.

Break and enter

Koloi St,

Between 10.30 and 11pm on January 9, offenders have entered a patio area at the address. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.

MARYBOROUGH

Burglary

Ellena St,

Between 7.30pm on January 5 and 8.30am on January 6, offenders have gained entry to the address through an unlocked window and rummaged through the residence stealing an IPad, a quantity of alcohol and food items.

Burglary

Walker St,

Between noon and 1.30pm on January 9, offenders have entered the residence through an unlocked and open window. Offenders have rummaged through a number of cupboards, however no property has been stolen.

Burglary

Pallas St,

Between midnight on January 1 and 5.30pm on January 5, offenders have gained entry to the residence by damaging a window. Once inside they have conducted a search however have not stolen any property.

Break and enter

Walker St,

Between 11.20am and 1.30pm on January 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to a garage at the address and stolen a quantity of power tools.

BROOWEENA

Burglary

Mant St,

Between 9.30am and 6pm on January 9, offenders have forced entry to the residence and stolen a quantity of pet supplies. Damage was also done to a window.

BOONOOROO

Break and Enter

Eckert Rd

Between 8am on December 22 and 10am on January 2 offenders have cut a hole in a glass window and tried to unlock the window however they were unsuccessful. They have damaged the window.