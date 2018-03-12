POLICE BEAT: Crime hot spots on the Fraser Coast
URANGAN
Break and Enter
Charlton Esp Urangan
Between 4.50 and 5.25pm on January 3 offenders have tried to jemmy open a window to gain entry to the home, but were unsuccessful.
Stealing
Beach, Urangan
Between 10pm on January 10 and 3am on January 11, offenders have approached the victim while he was asleep and rummaged through his bag, stealing a mobile phone, cigarettes and lighter.
URRAWEEN
Stealing from vehicle
Magellan Cct
Between midnight and 6am on January 3 offenders have entered a vehicle which was locked and secured, and stolen two remote keys and jewellery.
PIALBA
Burglary
Esplanade
Between 11.30pm on January 3 and 9am on January 4, offenders have entered a tent and stolen a bag containing an IPad, sunglasses and a number of electrical equipment chargers.
Burglary
Esplanade
Between 1 and 1.30am on January 10, offenders have entered an annex and attempted to steal the victim's bag. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.
Stealing
Esplanade
Between 9pm on January 9 and 5am on January 10, offenders have entered the location and stolen a number of scooters. The victims were asleep at the time of the offence.
ELI WATERS
Burglary
Isis Ct,
Between 9am on November 28 and 9am on January 8, offenders have failed in an attempt to enter the residence. No property was reported stolen, however damage has been done to a number of doors.
SCARNESS
Burglary
Koloi St,
Between 10.30pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6, offenders have entered the locked and secured address and stolen a sum of cash and a bank book. The victims were home at the time.
Break and enter
Koloi St,
Between 10.30 and 11pm on January 9, offenders have entered a patio area at the address. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.
MARYBOROUGH
Burglary
Ellena St,
Between 7.30pm on January 5 and 8.30am on January 6, offenders have gained entry to the address through an unlocked window and rummaged through the residence stealing an IPad, a quantity of alcohol and food items.
Burglary
Walker St,
Between noon and 1.30pm on January 9, offenders have entered the residence through an unlocked and open window. Offenders have rummaged through a number of cupboards, however no property has been stolen.
Burglary
Pallas St,
Between midnight on January 1 and 5.30pm on January 5, offenders have gained entry to the residence by damaging a window. Once inside they have conducted a search however have not stolen any property.
Break and enter
Walker St,
Between 11.20am and 1.30pm on January 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to a garage at the address and stolen a quantity of power tools.
BROOWEENA
Burglary
Mant St,
Between 9.30am and 6pm on January 9, offenders have forced entry to the residence and stolen a quantity of pet supplies. Damage was also done to a window.
BOONOOROO
Break and Enter
Eckert Rd
Between 8am on December 22 and 10am on January 2 offenders have cut a hole in a glass window and tried to unlock the window however they were unsuccessful. They have damaged the window.