POLICE BEAT: Crime wrap reveals common Coast targets

Four dirt bikes were stolen from 261 Ashmore Road, Ashmore this morning. The padlock which was cut.

POWER tools and bikes are among the most common pieces of property targeted by Fraser Coast thieves recently.

The latest crime wrap from the Maryborough Patrol Group is below.

Break and Enter

Moonbi St, Scarness

Between 8pm on August 27 and 7.30am on August 28, unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling via unknown means, rummaged through the dwelling, and stole a power tool.

Stealing

Fraser St, Torquay

Between 8am and 8.30am on August 27, unknown offenders gained entry to the storage location shed took two mountain bikes.

Steal from vehicle

Cheapside St Maryborough

About 10.30pm on August 27 unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle. They left after being disturbed by the victim.

Stealing Bicycle

Central Ave, Urraween

Between 4pm and 5.15pm on August 30 unknown offenders stole a bike from the bike rack.

Break and Enter

Torquay Rd, Pialba

About 5pm on August 28 unknown offenders gained entry to a storage container by cutting a padlock.

Wilful Damage

Sheldon Drive, Maryborough

About 10.25pm on August 28 unknown offenders used an object to smash the windscreen of the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Venice Ct, Pt Vernon

Between 9.20am and 1.40pm on September 2 unknown offenders entered the open garage area and stole property.

Stealing

Mayne St, Tiaro

About 2.07pm on September 2 unknown offenders used the victims card to purchase items

Break and Enter

Garden Dr, Urangan

Between 5pm on September 2 and 6am on September 3 unknown offenders gained entry to underneath the dwelling stole assorted powertools.

Break and Enter

Wonga Dr, Scarness

About 1.25am unknown offenders attended the dwelling, gained entry to the backyard and stole a Victa lawnmower.

Stealing

Buccaneer Drive, Urangan

About midnight on September 3 unknown offenders used an object to cut a lock and stole two pushbikes.