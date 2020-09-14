POLICE BEAT: Crime wrap reveals common Coast targets
POWER tools and bikes are among the most common pieces of property targeted by Fraser Coast thieves recently.
The latest crime wrap from the Maryborough Patrol Group is below.
Break and Enter
Moonbi St, Scarness
Between 8pm on August 27 and 7.30am on August 28, unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling via unknown means, rummaged through the dwelling, and stole a power tool.
Stealing
Fraser St, Torquay
Between 8am and 8.30am on August 27, unknown offenders gained entry to the storage location shed took two mountain bikes.
Steal from vehicle
Cheapside St Maryborough
About 10.30pm on August 27 unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle. They left after being disturbed by the victim.
Stealing Bicycle
Central Ave, Urraween
Between 4pm and 5.15pm on August 30 unknown offenders stole a bike from the bike rack.
Break and Enter
Torquay Rd, Pialba
About 5pm on August 28 unknown offenders gained entry to a storage container by cutting a padlock.
Wilful Damage
Sheldon Drive, Maryborough
About 10.25pm on August 28 unknown offenders used an object to smash the windscreen of the vehicle.
Break and Enter
Venice Ct, Pt Vernon
Between 9.20am and 1.40pm on September 2 unknown offenders entered the open garage area and stole property.
Stealing
Mayne St, Tiaro
About 2.07pm on September 2 unknown offenders used the victims card to purchase items
Break and Enter
Garden Dr, Urangan
Between 5pm on September 2 and 6am on September 3 unknown offenders gained entry to underneath the dwelling stole assorted powertools.
Break and Enter
Wonga Dr, Scarness
About 1.25am unknown offenders attended the dwelling, gained entry to the backyard and stole a Victa lawnmower.
Stealing
Buccaneer Drive, Urangan
About midnight on September 3 unknown offenders used an object to cut a lock and stole two pushbikes.