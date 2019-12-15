POLICE BEAT: Crimes happening across the Fraser Coast

Craignish

Stealing from vehicle

Between 6.45pm on December 7 and 11.30am on December 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle’s fuel cap in Westringia Ct and have siphoned fuel from the vehicle.

Torquay

Stealing

Between 11pm on December 5 and 8am on December 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the annex area of the caravan and stolen assorted food items.

Break and enter

Between 8pm on December 6 and 8.30am on December 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Tavistock St sporting clubhouse via jemmying a roller door, and once inside have damaged items.

Break and enter

Between 10pm on December 8 and 5.50am on December 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the hall on Tavistock St and then have gained entry to the kitchen area stealing food items.

Stealing

Between 8pm on December 5 and 5.30am on December 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carport area of the Robert St dwelling and have stolen 1 kayak, a kayak trolley and four seats.

Break and enter

Between December 2 and December 11 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear shed of the Truro St property and have gained entry to the vehicle and stolen a battery and car charger.

Stealing

Between 3.30pm on December 7 and 11am on December 9 unknown offenders have attended the back of the Ann St dwelling and have stolen a number of pushbikes from the yard.

Dundowran

Break and enter

Between 10am and 12pm on December 7 unknown offenders have caused damage to a laundry door in order to attempt to gain entry to the High Point Rd dwelling however they were unsuccessful.

Urangan

Between 3pm on December 5 and 8:20am on December 8 unknown offenders have stolen the front registration plate from the vehicle in Crystal Ct. Qld rego plate 978SJT.

Maryborough

Break and enter

Between 9.30am and 8.30pm on December 6 unknown offenders have used an object to cut the screen mesh on a window to gain entry to the Woodrow St dwelling.

Once inside they have rummaged through drawers and cupboards stealing personal items.

Break and enter

Between 7.30am on December 6 and 9am on December 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to the John St building and have forced entry through a door causing damage but no property stolen.

Stealing motor vehicle

At about 10pm on December 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and stolen the vehicle on Christensen Crs.

The vehicle stolen was a 2004 Blue Mercedes Benz van Qld rego 971XUP. The vehicle was later located.

Steal from vehicle

Between 12.30pm and 2pm on December 6 unknown offenders have stolen the front and rear number plates from the vehicle in Adelaide St. Plates stolen Qld rego 889VNH.

Break and enter

Between 2.30pm and 7pm on December 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the unit via a rear door and have caused damage inside the Alice St unit.

Pialba

Wilful damage

About 5.30pm on December 7 offenders have used an object to cause damage to the bicycle which was secured at Taylor St at the time.

Tiaro

Wilful damage

Between 11.30am on December 7 and 8.30am on December 9 unknown offenders have used an object to cause damage to the driver’s mirror of the vehicle which was locked and secured at Mayne St at the time.

Booral

Break and enter

Between 9am and 12.15pm on December 10 unknown offenders have gained entry to the

Barallen St dwelling and have stolen personal items from the house.