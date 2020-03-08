POLICE BEAT: Crimes happening across the Fraser Coast

Pialba

Steal from vehicle

Around 12pm on February 27, unknown offenders have stolen a rear number plate from a motorcycle which was parked locked and secured at that Boat Harbour Dr address.

Stolen vehicle

Between 9pm on February 28 and 5.50am on February 29, unknown offenders have stolen a black 2015 Toyota Corolla hatchback from the Baird St address.

The vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence. A laptop, digital camera, jewellery, purse and personal identification was also stolen.

Steal from vehicle

Between 10pm on February 29 and 5am on March 1, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on the Esplanade and stolen a handbag containing cash, bank cards and personal identification.

Steal from vehicle

Between 7.30pm and 7:40pm on March 1, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on Tooth St and stolen fishing gear, jewellery and a wallet containing personal identification and bank cards.

Torquay

Stolen bicycle

Between 12pm on February 26 and 9am on February 27, unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was secured to a carport at the Esplanade address. Damage has been done to a chain.

Break and enter

Between 8am on February 28 and 7.30am on February 29, unknown offenders have forced entry to a building at the Bideford St address. Once inside offenders have stolen several cans of drink and artwork.

Steal from vehicle

Between 9pm on February 28 and 5.30am on February 29, unknown offenders have entered the unsecured vehicle on Fraser St and stole a wallet containing personal identification.

Burglary

Between 5pm and 8.30pm on February 29, unknown offenders have forced entry to the building at the Bideford St address. Once inside offenders have activated an alarm causing them to run off.

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

About 2.30am on February 29, unknown offenders have entered a vehicle which was parked unlocked at the Pier St address. Offenders have stolen a bag containing a mobile phone, GoPro Camera and fishing equipment.

Break and enter

Between 7.30pm on February 28 and 8am on February, unknown offenders have forced entry to the building at the Walkers Rd address. Once inside offenders have stolen cash, computer accessories, cans of soft drink and food.

Burglary

Between 10pm on February 28 and 6am on February 29, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked unit on Buccaneer Dr and stolen wallets containing cash, bank cards and personal identification.

Burglary

Between 2.30am and 4am on March 2, unknown offenders have entered the Elizabeth St address through an unlocked door and stolen several wallets containing cash, personal identification and bank cards.

Steal from vehicle

Between 6pm on March 3 and 8:30am on March 4, unknown offenders have stolen a front registration plate from a vehicle parked at the James St address. Offenders have replaced the plate with another stolen registration plate.

Toogoom

Stealing

Between 2pm on February 27 and 7.15am on February 28, unknown offenders have stolen a letterbox from the Tree View Rd address.

Kawungan

Stolen vehicle

Between 8am on February 28 and 8am on February 29, unknown offenders have stolen a white 2001 Ford Econovan with QLD registration 922XXO.

The vehicle was locked and

secured at the Oleander Ave Address.

Scarness

Stealing

Between 10pm and midnight on March 1, unknown offenders have entered an annex on the Esplanade and stolen a bicycle.

Burglary

Between 10pm on March 3 and 6am on March 4, unknown offenders have entered a tent on the Esplanade and have stolen a wallet containing cash and clothing.