POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in town
URRAWEEN
Break and enter
Christensen St
Between 1pm on August 14 and 2.50pm on August 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and rummaged through drawers and cupboards, it is unknown if any property has been stolen.
MARYBOROUGH
Break and enter
Woodstock St
Between 8pm on August 24 and 5.45am on August 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means, have stolen car keys and then stolen a car. Vehicle stolen is a 2011 white Mitsubishi outlander Qld rego 387VUP.
Stealing
Ferry St
Between 4pm and 8.30pm on August 22 unknown offenders have removed the front number plate from the vehicle. Queensland rego plate stolen 695ZNR.
Wilful damage
Ferry St
Between 8.11am and 2pm on August 26 unknown offenders have keyed the passenger doors on the vehicle which was parked, locked and secured at the time.
SCARNESS
Break and enter
Boat Harbour Dr
Between August 10 and 8.35am on August 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have rummaged through causing damage to the front screen door and bedroom window screen.
GRANVILLE
Break and enter
Cambridge St
Between August 18 and August 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the storage building and have stolen assorted property.
PIALBA
Graffiti
Clarke St
Between August 20 and August 22 unknown offenders have caused damage to the fence through spray painting graffiti on the fence.
TOOGOOM
Stealing
Moreton St
Between 10.30pm on August 21 and 5pm on August 22 unknown offenders have removed the front number plate from the vehicle, Queensland rego plate stolen 360HEF.
TORQUAY
Break and enter
Charlton Esp
Between 7am on August 24 and 10.50am on August 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have caused damage leaving then via a window.
RIVER HEADS
Stealing
Cove Bvd
Between August 5 and August 26 unknown persons have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen some property.