POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in town

URRAWEEN

Break and enter

Christensen St

Between 1pm on August 14 and 2.50pm on August 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and rummaged through drawers and cupboards, it is unknown if any property has been stolen.

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter

Woodstock St

Between 8pm on August 24 and 5.45am on August 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means, have stolen car keys and then stolen a car. Vehicle stolen is a 2011 white Mitsubishi outlander Qld rego 387VUP.

Stealing

Ferry St

Between 4pm and 8.30pm on August 22 unknown offenders have removed the front number plate from the vehicle. Queensland rego plate stolen 695ZNR.

Wilful damage

Ferry St

Between 8.11am and 2pm on August 26 unknown offenders have keyed the passenger doors on the vehicle which was parked, locked and secured at the time.

SCARNESS

Break and enter

Boat Harbour Dr

Between August 10 and 8.35am on August 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have rummaged through causing damage to the front screen door and bedroom window screen.

GRANVILLE

Break and enter

Cambridge St

Between August 18 and August 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the storage building and have stolen assorted property.

PIALBA

Graffiti

Clarke St

Between August 20 and August 22 unknown offenders have caused damage to the fence through spray painting graffiti on the fence.

TOOGOOM

Stealing

Moreton St

Between 10.30pm on August 21 and 5pm on August 22 unknown offenders have removed the front number plate from the vehicle, Queensland rego plate stolen 360HEF.

TORQUAY

Break and enter

Charlton Esp

Between 7am on August 24 and 10.50am on August 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have caused damage leaving then via a window.

RIVER HEADS

Stealing

Cove Bvd

Between August 5 and August 26 unknown persons have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen some property.