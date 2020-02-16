POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in your street

Pialba

Stolen bicycle

Between 3pm and 5pm on February 7, unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle from the address in Main St. The bicycle was not secured at the time of the offence. Offenders have also stolen the victim’s helmet.

Maryborough

Stolen vehicle

Between 3pm on February 4 and 10:30pm on February 5, unknown offenders have stolen vehicle keys and a vehicle from the Amity St address.

Steal from vehicle

Between 7.40am and 11.10am on February 6, unknown offender has attempted to enter a vehicle parked locked and secured at the Adelaide St address. No entry was gained, however damage was been done to a passenger door.

Stolen vehicle

Between 8pm on February 6 and 8am on February 7, unknown offenders have stolen a Red Holden Berlina from the Ellena St address.

Steal from vehicle

Between 3.15pm on February 6 and 6.30am on February 7, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on Fort St and located a wallet containing personal identification, bank cards and cash. Offenders have stolen the cash and left the wallet and remaining contents in the vehicle.

Burglary

Between 7.20am and 1.30pm on February 7, unknown offenders have gained entry to the Cheapside St residence and stolen a quantity of cash.

Point Vernon

Wilful damage

Between 6pm on February 7 and 7.40am on February 8, unknown offenders have used a black coloured spray to cause damage to a caravan, which was parked outside the Hayworth St address.

Torquay

Break and enter

Between midnight and 8am on February 8, unknown offenders have stolen a number of fence palings from the rear of the Renee Ct address.

Steal from vehicle

Between 11am and 1.30pm on February 8, unknown offenders have entered a vehicle parked at the Cato Ct address and stolen a wallet and sum of cash from the centre console.

Burglary

Between 7.30pm and 9pm on February 10, unknown offenders have entered the address through a rear door.

Once inside offenders have stolen a quantity of personal jewellery from a bedroom. The victim was home at the time of the offence.

Burglary

Between 10.30pm on February 9 and 2.30pm on February 10, unknown offenders have entered an accommodation room on the Esplanade through an unlocked door. Once inside offenders have stolen a passport, transport tickets, cash and personal cards.

Steal from vehicle

Between 10pm on February 9 and 8am on February 10, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on the Esplanade and stole a wallet containing personal identification and bank cards.

Scarness

Wilful damage

At about 12.45am on February 9, unknown offenders have caused damage to a number of letterboxes at the Torquay Rd address.

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

Between 3.30pm on February 8 and 9.30am on February 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to the vehicle on the Esplanade and stolen a television from the rear canopy area. Damage has been done to a window.

Break and enter

Stealing

Between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on February 11, unknown offenders have stolen a scooter from outside the business address on Boat Harbour Dr. The scooter was left unattended for a short time.

Bauple

Break and enter

Between 5pm on February 9 and 7am on February 10, unknown offenders have forced entry to the building. Once inside offenders have stolen an air conditioner.