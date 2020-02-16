POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in your street
Pialba
Stolen bicycle
Between 3pm and 5pm on February 7, unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle from the address in Main St. The bicycle was not secured at the time of the offence. Offenders have also stolen the victim’s helmet.
Maryborough
Stolen vehicle
Between 3pm on February 4 and 10:30pm on February 5, unknown offenders have stolen vehicle keys and a vehicle from the Amity St address.
Steal from vehicle
Between 7.40am and 11.10am on February 6, unknown offender has attempted to enter a vehicle parked locked and secured at the Adelaide St address. No entry was gained, however damage was been done to a passenger door.
Stolen vehicle
Between 8pm on February 6 and 8am on February 7, unknown offenders have stolen a Red Holden Berlina from the Ellena St address.
Steal from vehicle
Between 3.15pm on February 6 and 6.30am on February 7, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on Fort St and located a wallet containing personal identification, bank cards and cash. Offenders have stolen the cash and left the wallet and remaining contents in the vehicle.
Burglary
Between 7.20am and 1.30pm on February 7, unknown offenders have gained entry to the Cheapside St residence and stolen a quantity of cash.
Point Vernon
Wilful damage
Between 6pm on February 7 and 7.40am on February 8, unknown offenders have used a black coloured spray to cause damage to a caravan, which was parked outside the Hayworth St address.
Torquay
Break and enter
Between midnight and 8am on February 8, unknown offenders have stolen a number of fence palings from the rear of the Renee Ct address.
Steal from vehicle
Between 11am and 1.30pm on February 8, unknown offenders have entered a vehicle parked at the Cato Ct address and stolen a wallet and sum of cash from the centre console.
Burglary
Between 7.30pm and 9pm on February 10, unknown offenders have entered the address through a rear door.
Once inside offenders have stolen a quantity of personal jewellery from a bedroom. The victim was home at the time of the offence.
Burglary
Between 10.30pm on February 9 and 2.30pm on February 10, unknown offenders have entered an accommodation room on the Esplanade through an unlocked door. Once inside offenders have stolen a passport, transport tickets, cash and personal cards.
Steal from vehicle
Between 10pm on February 9 and 8am on February 10, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle on the Esplanade and stole a wallet containing personal identification and bank cards.
Scarness
Wilful damage
At about 12.45am on February 9, unknown offenders have caused damage to a number of letterboxes at the Torquay Rd address.
Urangan
Steal from vehicle
Between 3.30pm on February 8 and 9.30am on February 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to the vehicle on the Esplanade and stolen a television from the rear canopy area. Damage has been done to a window.
Break and enter
Stealing
Between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on February 11, unknown offenders have stolen a scooter from outside the business address on Boat Harbour Dr. The scooter was left unattended for a short time.
Bauple
Break and enter
Between 5pm on February 9 and 7am on February 10, unknown offenders have forced entry to the building. Once inside offenders have stolen an air conditioner.