POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening near you
Pialba
Stolen bike
Boat Harbour Drive Pialba
Between 10:30am and 11am on May 8 unknown offenders have attended the rear of the business and have stolen a white and black bicycle which was secured at the time.
Stolen bicycle
At about 1pm on May 12 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was located at the front of a Torquay Rd business at the time. The bicycle was not secured at the time.
Break and enter
Between 3pm and 4.15pm on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear yard of the Neils St dwelling and have attempted to cut and jemmy open a screen door to the dwelling.
Maryborough
Stolen bike
Between 10am and 10.30am on May 10 unknown offenders have attended the bike rack at the Alice St shopping centre and have stolen a repco mountain bike red and black in colour.
Break and enter
Between 4pm on May 8 and 3pm on May 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Ferry Lane dwelling by unknown means and have once inside stolen a television and other small property.
Break and enter
Between 4.30pm on May 8 and 11.15am on May 10 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Degilbo St dwelling by damaging a rear door, once inside they have rummaged through drawers and cupboards.
Stealing
About 3pm on May 9 unknown offenders have stolen prescription medication which allegedly had fallen out of the victim's vehicle on Alice St.
Wilful damage
Between 7.45am and 8:30am on May 9 unknown offenders have used a sharp instrument and have scratched the side panel of the vehicle which was parked at the Walker St location.
Break and enter
Between 9pm on May 12 and 5.17am on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the Wilson St dwelling at the rear door. It is unknown if any property was stolen.
Break and enter
Between 6pm on May 13 and 8.40am on May 14 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear garden shed on Stevenson St and have stolen a bicycle.
Booral
Break and enter
Between 7.30am and 4:45pm on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have rummaged through cupboards and drawers inside the house and stolen personal property.
Kawungan
Break and enter
Between 12pm and 2pm on May 9 unknown offenders have jemmied open a rear screen door and gained entry to the Adair Crt dwelling. Once inside they have rummaged through draws and stolen a wallet containing personal items and bankcards.
Steal from vehicle
Between 1pm and 1.20pm on May 8 unknown offenders have entered the unlocked vehicle on Grevillea St and have stolen a wallet.
Urraween
Stolen motor vehicle
Between 11.35pm and 11:40pm on May 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the garage of the Andersen Ave dwelling by unknown means and have stolen a 2008 white Mazda 3 Qld Rego 375YUZ.
Eli Waters
Shop stealing
Between 3pm and 4pm on May 9 unknown offenders have attended the business on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and have stolen a computer tablet, lbefore leaving the store.
Point Vernon
Wilful damage
Between May 1 and May 8 unknown offenders have caused property damage to the internal parts of the
Murphy St dwelling.
Torquay
Stealing
At about 6am unknown offenders have gained entry to a storeroom and have stolen a mobile phone from a bench area.
Urangan
Steal from vehicle
Between 2.30pm on May 13 and 2.09pm on May 14 unknown offenders have stolen a number plate from the vehicle on Boat Harbour Dr - Qld Rego 459HHN
.