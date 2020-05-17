POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening near you

Pialba

Stolen bike

Boat Harbour Drive Pialba

Between 10:30am and 11am on May 8 unknown offenders have attended the rear of the business and have stolen a white and black bicycle which was secured at the time.

Stolen bicycle

At about 1pm on May 12 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was located at the front of a Torquay Rd business at the time. The bicycle was not secured at the time.

Break and enter

Between 3pm and 4.15pm on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear yard of the Neils St dwelling and have attempted to cut and jemmy open a screen door to the dwelling.

Maryborough

Stolen bike

Between 10am and 10.30am on May 10 unknown offenders have attended the bike rack at the Alice St shopping centre and have stolen a repco mountain bike red and black in colour.

Break and enter

Between 4pm on May 8 and 3pm on May 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Ferry Lane dwelling by unknown means and have once inside stolen a television and other small property.

Break and enter

Between 4.30pm on May 8 and 11.15am on May 10 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Degilbo St dwelling by damaging a rear door, once inside they have rummaged through drawers and cupboards.

Stealing

About 3pm on May 9 unknown offenders have stolen prescription medication which allegedly had fallen out of the victim's vehicle on Alice St.

Wilful damage

Between 7.45am and 8:30am on May 9 unknown offenders have used a sharp instrument and have scratched the side panel of the vehicle which was parked at the Walker St location.

Break and enter

Between 9pm on May 12 and 5.17am on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the Wilson St dwelling at the rear door. It is unknown if any property was stolen.

Break and enter

Between 6pm on May 13 and 8.40am on May 14 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear garden shed on Stevenson St and have stolen a bicycle.

Booral

Break and enter

Between 7.30am and 4:45pm on May 13 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have rummaged through cupboards and drawers inside the house and stolen personal property.

Kawungan

Break and enter

Between 12pm and 2pm on May 9 unknown offenders have jemmied open a rear screen door and gained entry to the Adair Crt dwelling. Once inside they have rummaged through draws and stolen a wallet containing personal items and bankcards.

Steal from vehicle

Between 1pm and 1.20pm on May 8 unknown offenders have entered the unlocked vehicle on Grevillea St and have stolen a wallet.

Urraween

Stolen motor vehicle

Between 11.35pm and 11:40pm on May 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the garage of the Andersen Ave dwelling by unknown means and have stolen a 2008 white Mazda 3 Qld Rego 375YUZ.

Eli Waters

Shop stealing

Between 3pm and 4pm on May 9 unknown offenders have attended the business on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and have stolen a computer tablet, lbefore leaving the store.

Point Vernon

Wilful damage

Between May 1 and May 8 unknown offenders have caused property damage to the internal parts of the

Murphy St dwelling.

Torquay

Stealing

At about 6am unknown offenders have gained entry to a storeroom and have stolen a mobile phone from a bench area.

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

Between 2.30pm on May 13 and 2.09pm on May 14 unknown offenders have stolen a number plate from the vehicle on Boat Harbour Dr - Qld Rego 459HHN

.