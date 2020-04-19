POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

Pialba

Burglary

Between April 6 and April 7, an unknown person has walked into garage area of the Esplanade address and stolen a wallet and bicycle. The garage was unlocked at the time of the offence.

Stealing

Between 10pm on April 13 and 2.20am on April 14, unknown offenders have stolen sunglasses, alcohol and clothing from the Esplanade address.

Torquay

Stealing

Sometime on April 10 an unknown offender has stolen several pairs of shoes from the yard of the Campbell St address.

Maryborough

Burglary

Between 11.45am and 2.30pm on April 11, unknown offenders have attempted to enter a unit at the Neptune St address. No entry was gained however damage has been done to a sliding door.

Wilful damage

At about midnight on April 14, an unknown offender has entered the rear yard of the Kent St address and caused damage to a window.

The victim was home at the time of the offence.

Steal from vehicle

Between 5am on April 5 and 7am on April 12, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle which was parked at the Prospect St address. No property was reported stolen.

Stolen bicycle

Between 5pm on April 13 and 6.30am on April 14, unknown offenders have entered the grounds of the Stevenson St address and stolen a bicycle which was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Stolen bicycle

Between 6am and 8am on April 18, unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle from a public bicycle rack at Lennox St. The bicycle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

S

Stealing

Between 2pm and 4pm on April 17, unknown offenders have stolen tools from the rear tray of a vehicle parked at the Melville St address.

Scarness

Stealing

About 12pm on April 14, an unknown offender has stolen a wallet from inside a handbag at Hervey St which was left unattended for a short time.

The victim was in close vicinity when the offence occurred and witnessed the offence.

The offender has run off with the wallet.

Break and enter

Between April 10 and April 13, unknown offenders have entered the yard of the business address in Ferry St and have stolen several wheels from a vehicle. Offenders have also stolen a stereo, battery and fuel from another unlocked vehicle also parked in the yard.

Urangan

Stealing

Between January 1 and April 12, unknown offenders have entered the yard of the address and stolen several life jackets from a boat which was parked at the address. At a later date, offenders have returned and stolen a pair of shoes.

Urraween

Stealing

Between 9am and 10am on April 14, an unknown offender has located a bank card which was left at an ATM in Central Ave by the victim.

An offender has used the bank card to withdraw cash from the victim’s bank account.

Point Vernon

Stealing

Between 3pm on April 12 and 3pm on April 13, unknown offenders have entered the carport area of the Charleville St address and stolen a green Ryobi electric Lawnmower with a catch bag.

Kawungan

Burglary

Between April 16 and April 17, unknown offenders have forced entry to the Eli Court address and have stolen a wallet and car keys.

Damage has been done to a screen door.

Offenders have also entered the unlocked vehicle which was parked in the driveway of the address.