POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes on your street
TORQUAY
Break and enter
Urangan St
Between 6pm on August 8 and 12.45pm on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen property from inside the house.
Break and enter
Freshwater St
About 1.30pm on August 9 unknown offenders have attempted to jemmy open the roller garage door to the dwelling to gain entry, however were not successful.
Stolen vehicle
Boat Harbour Dr
Between August 1 and August 7 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen the vehicle from the location. Vehicle stolen is a 2002 Red Holden commodore, Queensland rego 189ZUI.
Stealing
Charlon Esp
Between 12.35am and 12.40am on August 6 unknown persons have attended the location and have stolen a quantity of recycle cans from the storage container.
MARYBOROUGH
Break and enter
Tooley St
Between January and August unknown offenders have attended the property and have stolen the compressor and items from the airconditioning unit which was located on the outside of the property.
Stealing
Ellena St
Between 11.30am and 4pm on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a quantity of cash.
Wilful damage
Churchill St
Between August 8 and August 9 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the rear window of the vehicle.
Break and enter
Alice St
Between 5pm on August 11 and 7am on August 12 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen power tools.
WALLIGAN
Stealing
Walligan Rd
Between June and August unknown offenders have attended the rural property, gained entry to the shed and have then stolen a kids dune shuttle buggy.
URANGAN
Break and enter
Round Island Rd
Between 5pm on August 7 and 8am on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business yard through damaging a fence and have attempted to gain entry to a shed on the property, no entry gained.
Stealing
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 4pm on August 5 and 10.20am on August 6 unknown offenders have stolen a quantity of street signs from the area.
Break and enter
Prince St
Between 9am on August 8 and 1pm on August 12 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the upper level of the dwelling, standing on a awning causing damage to the awning.
BOORAL
Stealing
River Heads Rd
On August 6 unknown offenders have stolen cabling from power poles on the roadway.
URRAWEEN
Stealing
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on August 7 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was in the bicycle racks secured, at the location at the time. Bicycle stolen was a mountain bike, black with green writing.
BURRUM HEADS
Trespassing
Bushnell Rd
About 8.05pm on August 6 unknown offender has gained entry to the decking area of the dwelling and has been disturbed by the victim, leaving the area.