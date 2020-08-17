POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes on your street

Fraser Coast police have responded to a range of crimes in recent weeks.

TORQUAY

Break and enter

Urangan St

Between 6pm on August 8 and 12.45pm on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen property from inside the house.

Break and enter

Freshwater St

About 1.30pm on August 9 unknown offenders have attempted to jemmy open the roller garage door to the dwelling to gain entry, however were not successful.

Stolen vehicle

Boat Harbour Dr

Between August 1 and August 7 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen the vehicle from the location. Vehicle stolen is a 2002 Red Holden commodore, Queensland rego 189ZUI.

Stealing

Charlon Esp

Between 12.35am and 12.40am on August 6 unknown persons have attended the location and have stolen a quantity of recycle cans from the storage container.

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter

Tooley St

Between January and August unknown offenders have attended the property and have stolen the compressor and items from the airconditioning unit which was located on the outside of the property.

Stealing

Ellena St

Between 11.30am and 4pm on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a quantity of cash.

Wilful damage

Churchill St

Between August 8 and August 9 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the rear window of the vehicle.

Break and enter

Alice St

Between 5pm on August 11 and 7am on August 12 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen power tools.

WALLIGAN

Stealing

Walligan Rd

Between June and August unknown offenders have attended the rural property, gained entry to the shed and have then stolen a kids dune shuttle buggy.

URANGAN

Break and enter

Round Island Rd

Between 5pm on August 7 and 8am on August 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business yard through damaging a fence and have attempted to gain entry to a shed on the property, no entry gained.

Stealing

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 4pm on August 5 and 10.20am on August 6 unknown offenders have stolen a quantity of street signs from the area.

Break and enter

Prince St

Between 9am on August 8 and 1pm on August 12 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the upper level of the dwelling, standing on a awning causing damage to the awning.

BOORAL

Stealing

River Heads Rd

On August 6 unknown offenders have stolen cabling from power poles on the roadway.

URRAWEEN

Stealing

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on August 7 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was in the bicycle racks secured, at the location at the time. Bicycle stolen was a mountain bike, black with green writing.

BURRUM HEADS

Trespassing

Bushnell Rd

About 8.05pm on August 6 unknown offender has gained entry to the decking area of the dwelling and has been disturbed by the victim, leaving the area.