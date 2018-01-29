POLICE BEAT: Latest crime on the Fraser Coast

Police need your help to solve a number of crime incidents on the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough

Break and Enter shop

Ellena St

Between midnight on January 19 and 7am on January 20 an unknown offender has attended the mechanical workshop office and used an unknown tool to pry apart some steel window bars and access the building. Once inside the offender has entered the office area, opened the till, and stolen some cash.

Stealing

John St

Between 11.10 and 11.20pm on January 22 unknown offenders have climbed the fence and gained entry to the pool area of the business. Once inside the yard area the offenders have stolen assorted clothing.

Wilful Damage

Kent Street

Between 6pm on January 24 and 5am on January 25 unknown offenders have smashed five windows of the building. No entry was gained to the building.

Stealing

Boys Ave

Between January 22 and January 24 unknown offenders have ripped out a CCTV camera from one of the buildings.

Granville

Stealing

Banana St

Between 6pm on January 18 and 5.30pm on January 21 unknown offenders have stolen a 20kg gas bottle which was secured to the outside of the dwelling at the time of the offence.

Wilful Damage

Odessa St

Between 5.15am and 5.20am on January 21 unknown offenders have damaged the fence paling on the victim's right-hand side of the fence.

Point Vernon

Break and Enter dwelling

Long St

Between noon and 3.30pm on January 20 unknown offenders have cut a screen on a door to the dwelling to unlock the door and gain entry. Once inside the offenders have been disturbed by the victim and left via the same entry point, no property stolen.

Wilful Damage

Hayworth St

About 5.12pm on January 20 unknown offenders have used an unknown object to smash a rear window of the vehicle which was locked and secured at the address.

Pialba

Break and Enter shed

Hunter St

Between 6pm on January 14 and 9am on January 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the yard of the building and stolen a lawn mower, hand tools and a gurney from the yard area.

Attempted steal motor vehicle

Main St

Between 6pm on January 22 and 4.30am on January 23 unknown offender/s have gained entry to the delivery van and have tampered with wires at the steering wheel in an apparent attempt to start the vehicle. The unknown offender/s have also damaged the rear of the vehicle as they have kicked in various panels on the inside. They've also snapped a key off in the ignition.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Beach Rd

Between noon and 4pm on January 21 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and stolen wallets.

Urraween

Break and Enter Shop

Boat Harbour Drive

Between 11.20am on January 23 and early on January 24 unknown offenders have used a screwdriver or similar implement to jemmy open the rear door, damaging the door in the process. After gaining access the offender has walked through the store, taken product from a fridge at the counter and then left the store.

Kawungan

Break and Enter School

Grevillea St

Between 6pm on January 22 and early on January 23 unknown offenders have smashed a window to gain entry to the admin block, stolen property from inside the building and left via the same entry point.

Scarness

Wilful Damage

Hillcrest Ave

On January 21 at approximately 9pm unknown offender/s have thrown a brick through a window at the nominated address causing the window to shatter. Offender/s have then left in an unknown direction via unknown means.

Stealing

Queens Rd

Between January 18 and January 23 unknown offenders have attended the dwelling and stolen a red, black and yellow pushbike from the front of the dwelling.

Torquay

Break and Enter

Princess Park Ct

Between November 22 and January 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling, rummaging through rooms stealing assorted property including game consoles, televisions and other items.

Booral

Break and Enter Shed

Mathiesen Rd

Between December 16 and January 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means and rummaged through the bedrooms and living areas, unknown what property stolen. The offenders have also gained entry to the locked shed and have removed items from a 2012 Sea Jay 3.5 Nomad Dinghy boat rego WW058Q.