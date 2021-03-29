POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, theft by suburbs, street

Here’s the weekly wrap of recent break-ins and other crimes by suburb and street as reported by officers from the Maryborough Patrol Group.

Break and Enter

Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough

Between 12am and 1am on March 18 unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling via unknown means.

Break and Enter

Serenity Dr, Eli Waters

Between 7am March 17 and 7.55am on March 18 unknown offenders attended the location and gained entry to a number of shipping containers.

Steal from vehicle

Wolesley St, Granville

At about 1.30am on March 19 unknown offenders gained entry to a vehicle in the yard and rummaged through the vehicle, stealing a wallet and personal items.

Steal from vehicle

East St, Scarness

Between 4.45pm on March 16 and 6.45am on March 17 unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle parked on the roadway and once inside, stole a wallet and other personal items.

Steal from vehicle

Bushlark Ave, Eli Waters

Between 10.30pm on March 16 and 9.40am on March 17 unknown offenders gained entry to a vehicle and rummaged through it.

Break and Enter

Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Between 7am and 10pm on March 17 unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means and stole assorted property.

Steal from vehicle

Maryborough

Between 9.30am and 1.30pm on March 19 unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and stole a handbag and other items.

Break and Enter

Albert St, Maryborough

Between 6pm on March 3 and 10am on March 20 unknown offenders gained entry to the business and stole items including paint, a nail compressor, nail gun, air compressor and other items.

Break and Enter

Partridge St, Torquay

At about 12.30pm on March 21 unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling and stole a mobile phone