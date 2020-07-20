POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

Police Beat information is provided by officers from the Maryborough Patrol Group.

HERE'S the weekly round up of break-ins and reports of theft in Fraser Coast suburbs.

Break and Enter

Yaralla St, Maryborough

Between 3pm and 3:05pm on July 12 unknown persons drove to a home and broke in. Once inside, they rummaged through the house and left via the same entry point, causing damage to windows.

Break and Enter

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, St Helens

Between 12pm on July 10 and 7:30am on July 13, unknown offenders gained entry to a storage shed and caused damage and stole some power tools.

Motor Vehicle Stealing

Crawford Dr, Dundowran

Between 3:30pm and 11:35pm on July 11, unknown offenders broke into and stole a 2005 Holden Astra. The car was later found burnt out.

Stealing

St Joseph Drive, Urraween

Between midnight and 6am on July 11 unknown offenders stole two skateboards from the front veranda of a home.

Break and Enter

Peregrine Ave, Pialba

Between midnight on July 13 and 7am on July 14, unknown offenders went into the backyard, stole property from the back patio area and attempted to get through the rear door by damaging the screen. No entry was gained.

Break and Enter

Milton St, Maryborough

About 7pm on July 14, unknown offenders attempted to break into a home via a door and window.

Stolen number plate

March St, Maryborough

Between 6pm on July 11 and 9:30am on July 13, unknown offenders removed the front number plate from a vehicle. Queensland registration JAX185.

Wilful Damage

Kent St, Maryborough

Between July 10 and July 13 unknown offenders used an object to smash a window on the building.

Break and Enter

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, Craignish

Between 2:30am and 2:50am on July 17 unknown offenders broke in to the business by breaking a front glass door. Once inside, the alarm has activated and they left via the same door.

Break and Enter

Ariadne St, River Heads

About 1:45am on July 17 unknown offenders gained entry to the business, again by breaking a front glass door. The alarm went off and they left via the same door.

Stealing

Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough

Between 8:30am and 8:40am on July 15 unknown offenders stole tools from the rear of a ute.