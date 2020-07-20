POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast
HERE'S the weekly round up of break-ins and reports of theft in Fraser Coast suburbs.
Break and Enter
Yaralla St, Maryborough
Between 3pm and 3:05pm on July 12 unknown persons drove to a home and broke in. Once inside, they rummaged through the house and left via the same entry point, causing damage to windows.
Break and Enter
Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, St Helens
Between 12pm on July 10 and 7:30am on July 13, unknown offenders gained entry to a storage shed and caused damage and stole some power tools.
Motor Vehicle Stealing
Crawford Dr, Dundowran
Between 3:30pm and 11:35pm on July 11, unknown offenders broke into and stole a 2005 Holden Astra. The car was later found burnt out.
Stealing
St Joseph Drive, Urraween
Between midnight and 6am on July 11 unknown offenders stole two skateboards from the front veranda of a home.
Break and Enter
Peregrine Ave, Pialba
Between midnight on July 13 and 7am on July 14, unknown offenders went into the backyard, stole property from the back patio area and attempted to get through the rear door by damaging the screen. No entry was gained.
Break and Enter
Milton St, Maryborough
About 7pm on July 14, unknown offenders attempted to break into a home via a door and window.
Stolen number plate
March St, Maryborough
Between 6pm on July 11 and 9:30am on July 13, unknown offenders removed the front number plate from a vehicle. Queensland registration JAX185.
Wilful Damage
Kent St, Maryborough
Between July 10 and July 13 unknown offenders used an object to smash a window on the building.
Break and Enter
Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, Craignish
Between 2:30am and 2:50am on July 17 unknown offenders broke in to the business by breaking a front glass door. Once inside, the alarm has activated and they left via the same door.
Break and Enter
Ariadne St, River Heads
About 1:45am on July 17 unknown offenders gained entry to the business, again by breaking a front glass door. The alarm went off and they left via the same door.
Stealing
Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough
Between 8:30am and 8:40am on July 15 unknown offenders stole tools from the rear of a ute.