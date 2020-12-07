POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

Here’s a wrap up of police news from around the region. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Here’s a wrap up of police news from around the region. Photo: Alistair Brightman

HERE’s the round up of Fraser Coast crime of the past week:

Stolen bicycle

On Sunday November 27, offenders stole a black Giant Talon bicycle from outside Stocklands Shopping Centre, Hervey Bay. The bike was brand new and the 39-year-old owner’s only means of transport.

Break and enter

On Monday November 28, a 50-year-old resident of Collare Court, Urangan, discovered that offenders had broken into his shed and stolen three Shimano fishing reels worth almost $4000.

Stolen property

On Tuesday November 29, a 32-year-old Eli Waters woman had her handbag stolen from her car while she was parked either at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre or at Shell Street, Urangan. The handbag contained the owner’s work keys, identification, cash and Christmas gift cards.

Break and enter

On Wednesday November 30, a 54-year-old resident of Kensi Circuit, Point Vernon, found that offenders had broken into his shed and stolen a Renegade petrol jet wash and numerous items of fishing equipment.

Break and enter

On Wednesday afternoon, a 35-year-old resident of Garden Drive, Urangan, discovered that offenders had broken into her shed and stolen a Cigweld Amp Welder, Cigweld Welder foot controller, Honda EU10i generator and a Trailblazer 60L fridge/freezer. The offenders also took a large amount of fishing gear.

High speed and immediate suspension

Police intercepted a 21-year-old Bundaberg man allegedly travelling at 141km on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell, in a 100km/h zone. He was issued an infringement notice for $1245 and will be subject to a mandatory six-month suspension of his driver’s licence.

Anyone with information on these offences can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131444.

Police recommend that you mark and record your property to deter thieves and provide proof of ownership of your valuables.