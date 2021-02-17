POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

HERE‘S the weekly round up of break-ins and reports of theft in Fraser Coast suburbs.

Burglary and stolen vehicle

Honeysuckle Avenue, Kawungan

During the evening on February 16, an offender entered a Kawungan house, taking a set of car keys before stealing a white Holden Rodeo utility from the house.

Robbery, unarmed

Shopping Centre, Urangan

On February 16, several offenders assaulted a 73-year-old Urangan man outside the Urangan Shopping Centre. The offenders then stole the elderly man’s wallet before using his credit card to pay for a taxi fare.

Stealing and wilful damage

Elizabeth Street, Urangan

Sometime between February 13 and February 14, offenders cut a hole in the fence to access the Fraser Coast Council nursery before stealing a brush-cutter and pole saw.

Bicycle stealing

Richmond Street, Maryborough

On February 13, an offender stole a ladies’ bicycle, described as faded red or pink with white wall tyres, from the front yard of a Richmond Street home. The offence occurred sometime in the afternoon, with the bicycle belonging to a 68-year-old Maryborough resident.

Burglary and wilful damage

Eatonvale Road, Tinana

In the early hours of February 17, offenders entered a Tinana home, taking a set of car keys before attempting to steal the homeowner’s green Holden Cruze hatchback. The offenders then crashed the car into the owner’s garage, before smashing the car’s windows and using sharp implements to damage the car’s interior.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information on these offences.