POLICE BEAT: Property crimes by street and suburb

Weekly wrap up of thefts and break-ins.

Break and enter

Esplanade, Urangan

Between 5.30pm and 11pm an unknown person gained entry to the home, rummaged through cupboards and draws.

Break and Enter

Esplanade, Torquay

Between 4pm on September 18 and 7.30pm on September 19 locks were cut on a storage shed in the car park and a bike was stolen.

Stealing

Neilsons Park, Torquay

About 3pm on September 19 a portable gaming item was stolen from the park area.

Wilful Damage

Ann St, Torquay

Between 7pm and 11.35pm on September 19 unknown offenders removed and caused damage to a number of fence palings outside a home.

Stealing

Long St, Pt Vernon

Between 9pm on September 19 and 2am on September 20 unknown persons cut a lock to a bicycle which was secured on a vehicle bike rack and took it.

Break and Enter

Bangalow Ct, Kawungan

Between 10.30pm on September 20 and 5.30am on September 21 unknown offenders attempted to gain entry to the dwelling via a window but were unsuccessful.

Break and Enter

Bronton Way, Pt Vernon

Between 10pm on September 20 and 7am on September 21 unknown offenders got into the shed at the rear of the property and stole a quantity of power and garden tools.