POLICE BEAT: Property crimes by street and suburb
Break and enter
Esplanade, Urangan
Between 5.30pm and 11pm an unknown person gained entry to the home, rummaged through cupboards and draws.
Break and Enter
Esplanade, Torquay
Between 4pm on September 18 and 7.30pm on September 19 locks were cut on a storage shed in the car park and a bike was stolen.
Stealing
Neilsons Park, Torquay
About 3pm on September 19 a portable gaming item was stolen from the park area.
Wilful Damage
Ann St, Torquay
Between 7pm and 11.35pm on September 19 unknown offenders removed and caused damage to a number of fence palings outside a home.
Stealing
Long St, Pt Vernon
Between 9pm on September 19 and 2am on September 20 unknown persons cut a lock to a bicycle which was secured on a vehicle bike rack and took it.
Break and Enter
Bangalow Ct, Kawungan
Between 10.30pm on September 20 and 5.30am on September 21 unknown offenders attempted to gain entry to the dwelling via a window but were unsuccessful.
Break and Enter
Bronton Way, Pt Vernon
Between 10pm on September 20 and 7am on September 21 unknown offenders got into the shed at the rear of the property and stole a quantity of power and garden tools.