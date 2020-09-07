POLICE BEAT: Smashed car, stolen bikes and more crimes

Fraser Coast police have had reports of stolen property and more this week

SCARNESS

Break and enter

Moonbi St

Between 8pm on August 27 and 7.30am on August 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via unknown means and have rummaged through the dwelling, and stolen a power tool.

Break and enter

Wonga Dr

About 1.25am unknown offenders have attended the dwelling, gained entry to the backyard and have stolen a Victa lawnmower.

TORQUAY

Stealing

Fraser St

Between 8am and 8.30am on August 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the storage location shed and have stolen two mountain bikes.

MARYBOROUGH

Steal from vehicle

Cheapside St

About 10.30pm on August 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle, then left after being disturbed by the victim.

Wilful damage

Sheldon Dr

About 10.25pm on August 28 unknown offenders have attended the location and used an object to smash the windscreen of the vehicle.

URRAWEEN

Stealing bicycle

Central Ave

Between 4pm and 5.15pm on August 30 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen the bicycle which was at the bike racks at the time.

PIALBA

Break and enter

Torquay Rd

About 5pm on August 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to a storage container by cutting a padlock and gained entry. Unknown if any property stolen.

POINT VERNON

Break and enter

Venice Ct

Between 9.20am and 1.40pm on September 2 unknown offenders have entered the open garage area and have stolen property.

TIARO

Stealing

Mayne St

About 2.07pm on September 2 unknown offenders have used the victims card to purchase items

URANGAN

Break and enter

Garden Dr

Between 5pm on September 2 and 6am on September 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to underneath the dwelling and have stolen assorted power tools from the dwelling.

Stealing

Buccaneer Dr

About midnight on September 3 unknown offenders have attended the location, used an object tot cut a lock and have stolen two pushbikes from the location.