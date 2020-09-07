POLICE BEAT: Smashed car, stolen bikes and more crimes
SCARNESS
Break and enter
Moonbi St
Between 8pm on August 27 and 7.30am on August 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via unknown means and have rummaged through the dwelling, and stolen a power tool.
Break and enter
Wonga Dr
About 1.25am unknown offenders have attended the dwelling, gained entry to the backyard and have stolen a Victa lawnmower.
TORQUAY
Stealing
Fraser St
Between 8am and 8.30am on August 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the storage location shed and have stolen two mountain bikes.
MARYBOROUGH
Steal from vehicle
Cheapside St
About 10.30pm on August 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle, then left after being disturbed by the victim.
Wilful damage
Sheldon Dr
About 10.25pm on August 28 unknown offenders have attended the location and used an object to smash the windscreen of the vehicle.
URRAWEEN
Stealing bicycle
Central Ave
Between 4pm and 5.15pm on August 30 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen the bicycle which was at the bike racks at the time.
PIALBA
Break and enter
Torquay Rd
About 5pm on August 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to a storage container by cutting a padlock and gained entry. Unknown if any property stolen.
POINT VERNON
Break and enter
Venice Ct
Between 9.20am and 1.40pm on September 2 unknown offenders have entered the open garage area and have stolen property.
TIARO
Stealing
Mayne St
About 2.07pm on September 2 unknown offenders have used the victims card to purchase items
URANGAN
Break and enter
Garden Dr
Between 5pm on September 2 and 6am on September 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to underneath the dwelling and have stolen assorted power tools from the dwelling.
Stealing
Buccaneer Dr
About midnight on September 3 unknown offenders have attended the location, used an object tot cut a lock and have stolen two pushbikes from the location.