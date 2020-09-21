POLICE BEAT: Stolen goalposts among offences

FIND out about crimes happening across the Fraser Coast with Police Beat.

Is your street among those that have been targeted?

The Chronicle informs readers of the latest news from police every week.

Yengarie

Break and enter

Between August 31 and September 21, unknown offenders have gained entry to a storage shed on the Lake Drive property and have caused damage to a mower and stolen a battery and power tools.

Maryborough

Attempted break and enter

Between September 11 and September 16, unknown offenders have used force to kick the rear door of the Adelaide St business in order to attempt to gain entry, but no entry was gained.

Stealing

About 12pm on September 12, unknown offenders have stolen a scooter which was located at the front of a Walker St business at the time.

Wilful damage

About 8.20pm on September 12, unknown persons have used an object to smash a front window of an Adelaide St business, but no entry was gained.

Wilful damage

Between 6pm on September 12 and 6am on September 13, unknown offenders have used force to damage and remove the planter box from the pavement along Wharf St.

Break and enter

Between 5pm on September 15 and 11pm on September 16, unknown offenders have attempted gained entry to a locked dwelling on Alice St, but were unsuccessful.

Hervey Bay

Stealing

Between September 10 and 14 unknown persons have attended the location at Scrub Hill and stolen goalposts from the oval area of the property.

Tuan Forestry

Steal from vehicle

Between September 11 and September 14 unknown persons have attended the vehicle and stole batteries from harvesting equipment.

Urangan

Stealing

Between September 11 and September 14, unknown offenders attempted to steal assorted garden plants from inside a locked property in Elizabeth St.

Torquay

Stealing

Between 10pm on September 13 and 7am on September 14, unknown offenders have attended the location on Fraser St and have stolen a men's mountain bike.