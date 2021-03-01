POLICE BEAT: Stolen property and stolen plates

Fraser Coast Police have advised people how to protect against property theft and registration plate theft in this week’s police beat. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

As the new week starts, police are reminding Fraser Coast residents to practice good vehicle and key security.

From February 16 to 23, police have received nine reports of property stolen from vehicles with seven of those incidents happening in Hervey Bay.

Police advise, when at home, park your car in your garage and lock the garage door and the car doors, Keep your keys out of sight and never leave your keys lying around on tables, benches or key hooks.

Burglars may take the opportunity to ransack peoples houses and drive away in their cars.

People are advised to take their keys with them, even when leaving their vehicle at home.

They further advised when people are out, to park their vehicle in well lit, highly visible areas and ensure all valuables and personal items are out of sight.

People should always lock their vehicle, even if they’re only away from it for a minute.

Police also advised people should consider installing a car alarm, remote engine immobiliser, or used a trusty steering wheel lock.

Property in vehicles aren’t the only items thieves are targeting, with registration plates being a regular target.

Police advised thieves steal registration plates and put them on different vehicles so when they commit offences in those vehicles, it is harder to work out who has committed the offences.

To protect against registration plate theft, people can replace the screws currently holding their registration plates with security screws.

These security screws can be bought from your local hardware store, making it more difficult for thieves to remove and steal registration plates.

