Police beat: Suburbs hit by crime on Coast

TORQUAY
Break and enter, Boat Harbour Dr
At about 5pm on February 17, unknown offenders entered the dwelling through a rear door and stole a quantity of alcohol.
Stealing, Beach area
Between 2 and 3am on February 19, unknown offenders stole a mobile phone from property that was unattended on the beach.
MARYBOROUGH
Break and enter,
Ferry St
Between midnight and 2am on February 18, unknown offenders forced open a rear roller door and gained entry to the premises.
It's unknown if any property was stolen.
Break and enter, Adelaide St
Between 3pm on February 18 and 6am on February 19 unknown offenders have gone to the rear of the business and forced a padlock and a door to gain entry to the business.
The offenders have then entered the office section and have stolen a cash tin containing a quantity of cash.
Steal from vehicle, John St
Between 9 and 10.30am on February 19, unknown offenders gained entry to a vehicle which was secured at the time and have stolen a wallet, cash and a shoulder bag.
Break and enter, Boys Ave
About 10.30am on February 22, offenders approached the rear of the building and opened the roller door and stole boxes of drinks.
URANGAN
Break and enter, Buccaneer Dr
Between 10pm on February 18 and 5am on February 19, unknown offenders opened a garage door and gained entry to a vehicle which was locked and secured.
Unknown if any property stolen.
Stealing from vehicle, Pulgul St
Between 5.30pm on February 18 and 6.30am on February 19, unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and stole a DS console and cash.
Steal from vehicle, Pulgul St
Between 10.50pm on February 18 and noon on February 19, unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle and stole a wallet, cash and various personal items.
Break and enter, Robert St
Between 6 and 6.30pm on February 18, unknown offenders gained entry to the garden shed of the school and broke hose connections and turned on water flooding on the oval area.
Stealing from dwelling,
King St
Between midnight and 9.30am on February 19, unknown offenders attended the front of the dwelling and stole a red and silver terrain mountain bike.
Stealing, Debra Ct
Between 7.30pm on February 19 and 6.30am on February 21, unknown offenders attended the address and stole a pool hose and cleaner from the rear of the yard.
ALDERSHOT
Break and enter, Bruce Hwy
Between 8am on February 9 and 11am on February 18, unknown offenders attended the dwelling and stole a power tech generator from the property.
PIALBA
Steal from vehicle, Palm Meadows Dr
Between 9pm on February 18 and 9am on February 19, unknown offenders gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and stole a TomTom GPS.
Steal from vehicle, Dover St
Between 7pm on February 18 and 9am on February 19, unknown offenders gained entry to the 4WD vehicle and stole an Engel Fridge, Garmin GPS, a stubby cooler containing alcohol and cash.
Shop stealing,
Boat Harbour Drive
At about 3.20pm on February 22, a male offender entered the shop and has stolen a multi tool from the shop and made no attempt to pay for the item.
TORBANLEA
Break and enter, Burrum River Rd
Between February 13 and 18, unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling possibly through the garage area of the dwelling and stole a Stihl MS170 chain saw.
URRAWEEN
Wilful damage, Boat Harbour Dr
Between 6.30pm on February 20 and 5.30am on February 21, unknown offenders damaged a single fixed pane of the preschool area of a school.
Wilful damage, Urraween
Between 6pm on February 17 and 4am on February 18 unknown offenders have damaged pavers, sprinkler and stools in the school grounds.
GRANVILLE
Stealing, Pearson St
A victim was unloading items from a vehicle, when offenders stole a CPAP machine from the rear boot of the vehicle whilst the victim was away from the vehicle.
Scarness
Stealing, Charlton Esp
Between 11pm on February 22 and 5.30am on February 23, unknown offenders entered the annex area of the motorhome and stole a Malvern Star mountain bike.