POLICE BEAT: Taxi driver assault, drink driving, theft wrap

The assault of a senior taxi driver, theft of home brew and Christmas cards and high-range drink driving were among the crimes in last week’s Police Beat crime wrap.

Assault, Urangan

A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted at Urangan on Friday, December 11.

Police allege the 72-year-old driver was assaulted by a 26-year-old in Pier St about 12.40am.

The man was arrested by police and will appear before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in January, 2021.

High range drink driving, Torquay

About 10.15pm on Wednesday, December 16, police stopped a 51-year-old Torquay man driving out of his home. The man allegedly provided a positive roadside breath test and was detained. The subsequent breath analysis showed his alleged alcohol reading was more than four times the legal limit. The man will appear before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in January, 2021.

Anyone with information on the following offences is asked to phone Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stealing, Walligan

Sometime on the night of Saturday, December 12, offenders broke into a shed at Dundowran Road, Walligan, and stole a ride-on mower and garden power tools.

Stealing, Kawungan

Sometime on the night of Sunday, December 13, offenders broke into a house on Cromdale Circuit, Kawungan and stole some home brewed beer and Christmas cards.

Stealing, Kawungan

On the evening of Tuesday, December 15, a 39-year-old man on a charity bread run

had his black Crane mountain bike stolen from Main Street, Kawungan.

Stealing, Maryborough

On the morning of Thursday, December 17, a 52-year-old man buying bread and milk on Walker Street, Maryborough, had his black Repco mountain bike stolen.