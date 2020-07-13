POLICE BEAT: Thieves hit homes and cars, steal bike

Stealing from vehicles was a common crime throughout the Fraser Coast in recent days.

URRAWEEN

Bicycle stealing

Bunker Ave

Between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on July 3 unknown offenders have removed the bicycle from the address and caused damage to it, leaving it outside the property a short distance away.

TORQUAY

Break and enter

Ocean St

Between 10pm on July 2 and 6.45am on July 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen car keys, then stolen a vehicle.

Stealing

Charlton Esp

Between June 28 and July 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carpark area of the unit block and have stolen pushbikes.

Steal from vehicle

Esplanade

Between 5:30pm on July 7 and 6am on July 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was locked and secured and have stolen keys.

KAWUNGAN

Break and enter

Oleander Ave

Between 5pm on July 5 and 8am on July 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the dwelling via smashing a window. No property stolen.

SCARNESS

Break and enter

Torquay Rd

About 1.15am on July 4 unknown offenders have gained entry to the property and then have stolen food items from the kitchen area.

Stealing

McKean Rd

About 9.25pm on July 7 unknown offenders have attended the backyard of the dwelling and have stolen two pushbikes from the yard.

ALDERSHOT

Break and enter

Vaughan St

Between 8pm on July 2 and 6.30am on July 3 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the shipping container at the property by damaging a handle however no entry gained.

ELI WATERS

Stealing motor vehicle

Whistler Ct

Between 9pm on July 7 and 6am on July 8 unknown persons have attended the dwelling, gained entry to the garage area and then stolen car keys from inside the dwelling, they have then stolen a 2009 Grey Mazda 3 Qld rego 660TPY.

Steal from vehicle

Endeavour Way

Between 7.30pm on July 7 and 7:50am on July 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to two vehicles which were secured at the time and have stolen cash and other items.

Steal from vehicle

Lady Nelson Dr

Between 7pm on July 7 and 9am on July 8 unknown persons have gained entry to the vehicle which was located in the driveway and have rummaged through the vehicle stealing cash and other items.

PIALBA

Stealing

Hythe St

Between 7pm on July 7 and 7am on July 8 unknown offenders have entered the garage area of the dwelling and have stolen a pushbike.

DUNDOWRAN

Break and enter

Ash St

Between 9.40am on July 6 and 1.30pm on July 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means and have once inside rummaged through drawers, cupboards and all rooms and have stolen jewellery items.