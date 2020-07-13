POLICE BEAT: Thieves hit homes and cars, steal bike
URRAWEEN
Bicycle stealing
Bunker Ave
Between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on July 3 unknown offenders have removed the bicycle from the address and caused damage to it, leaving it outside the property a short distance away.
TORQUAY
Break and enter
Ocean St
Between 10pm on July 2 and 6.45am on July 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen car keys, then stolen a vehicle.
Stealing
Charlton Esp
Between June 28 and July 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carpark area of the unit block and have stolen pushbikes.
Steal from vehicle
Esplanade
Between 5:30pm on July 7 and 6am on July 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was locked and secured and have stolen keys.
KAWUNGAN
Break and enter
Oleander Ave
Between 5pm on July 5 and 8am on July 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the dwelling via smashing a window. No property stolen.
SCARNESS
Break and enter
Torquay Rd
About 1.15am on July 4 unknown offenders have gained entry to the property and then have stolen food items from the kitchen area.
Stealing
McKean Rd
About 9.25pm on July 7 unknown offenders have attended the backyard of the dwelling and have stolen two pushbikes from the yard.
ALDERSHOT
Break and enter
Vaughan St
Between 8pm on July 2 and 6.30am on July 3 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the shipping container at the property by damaging a handle however no entry gained.
ELI WATERS
Stealing motor vehicle
Whistler Ct
Between 9pm on July 7 and 6am on July 8 unknown persons have attended the dwelling, gained entry to the garage area and then stolen car keys from inside the dwelling, they have then stolen a 2009 Grey Mazda 3 Qld rego 660TPY.
Steal from vehicle
Endeavour Way
Between 7.30pm on July 7 and 7:50am on July 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to two vehicles which were secured at the time and have stolen cash and other items.
Steal from vehicle
Lady Nelson Dr
Between 7pm on July 7 and 9am on July 8 unknown persons have gained entry to the vehicle which was located in the driveway and have rummaged through the vehicle stealing cash and other items.
PIALBA
Stealing
Hythe St
Between 7pm on July 7 and 7am on July 8 unknown offenders have entered the garage area of the dwelling and have stolen a pushbike.
DUNDOWRAN
Break and enter
Ash St
Between 9.40am on July 6 and 1.30pm on July 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means and have once inside rummaged through drawers, cupboards and all rooms and have stolen jewellery items.