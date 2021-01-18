POLICE BEAT: Two crimes concerning police on Coast

Bicycles and thefts from cars have been reported to police.

Police have been alerted to a spate of bicycle thefts and items stolen from vehicles.

They have issued a warning to the public, urging people to secure their property.

Bicycle theft

The theft of four bicycles were reported to police between January 10 and 12.

All the bicycles were stolen from the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Police said bicycle owners should use a sturdy chain and lock to secure their bicycles in visible, well-travelled areas.

Bicycle owners should also engrave their bicycles with personal codes so that if they are stolen, police can find them and return them.

Police are also asking for assistance from the public to deter thieves.

Members of the public are advised that if they see someone acting suspiciously around a bicycle, to take special note of the description of that person.

That description may help police locate an offender.

The public can report thefts to Policelink on 131 444.

Stealing from vehicles

Police also received five complaints about people stealing property from vehicles.

The complaints were received from January 8 to January 13 and the offences happened in Biggenden, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Police recommend that vehicle owners remove any valuables from their vehicles when they are unattended. Ensure that vehicles are locked.

Secure any property stored on the back of utes with suitable chains and storage boxes. Engrave property to make it less attractive to thieves.