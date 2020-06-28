POLICE BEAT: Watch out, bike thieves about

A number of bicycle thefts have been reported to Fraser Coast police in recent weeks.

SCARNESS

Bicycle steal

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 3pm on June 20 and 7.45am on June 21 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the property and stolen two pushbikes.

URANGAN

Bicycle steal

Pier St

Between 5pm on June 20 and 7am on June 21 unknown offenders have attended the caravan which had the bicycle secured at the time and have cut a lock and stolen a bicycle.

Bicycle steal

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 4.25pm and 4.30pm unknown offenders have stolen the bicycle which was outside the business unsecured at the time.

Break and enter

Pulgul St

Between 12.15pm on June 18 and 1am on June 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via removing a screen door and have once inside stolen a quantity of cash and other items from the rear of the dwelling.

Break and enter

Barron Ct

Between 5pm on June 22 and 8am on June 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the building via a door and have rummaged around through the building, unknown if any property stolen.

WONDUNNA

Break and enter

Sandalwood Dr

About 2pm on June 22 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to a vehicle in the garage area of the dwelling however were disturbed by the victim.

PIALBA

Break and enter

Spyglass Ct

Between 1.35pm and 1.40pm on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carport area of the dwelling and have stolen a items from a vehicle which was in the garage area.

Break and enter

Winchelsea St

At about 1pm on June 21 unknown offenders have gained entry to the two storey dwelling and have been disturbed by the victim.

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter

John La

About 7.50pm on June 19 a person has smashed a door to gain entry to a dwelling, however was disturbed by the victim and left the area.

Break and enter

Albert St

About 7.45pm on June 19 a person has kicked the front door in of the dwelling and attempted to gain entry however were disturbed by the victim.

Break and enter

Alice St

About 8.15pm on June 19 unknown offender has opened a door to a motel room and made threats to a person.

Steal from vehicle

Lennox St Maryborough

Between 3.30pm on June 19 and 1pm on June 21 unknown offenders have stolen the front and rear number plates from the vehicle. NSW rego plates stolen CA5YD

Steal from vehicle

Ferry St Maryborough

Between June 18 and June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have rummaged through the glove box and stolen personal property.

URRAWEEN

Break and enter

Delmo Crt

Between 4am and 6am on June 22 unknown offender have gained entry to the dwelling via a toilet window and have caused damage inside the dwelling.

Break and enter

Mueller Cl

About 5.20am on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the garage area of the dwelling and have gained entry to two vehicles and have rummaged through gloveboxes and stolen items.

POINT VERNON

Break and enter

Oceanview St

Between noon and 3pm on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen car keys and then stolen a silver 2010 Mazda MX5 Qld rego 425RBV. The vehicle was later located.

Steal from vehicle

Long St

Between 4.50pm on June 22 and 6.40am on June 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have rummaged through and stolen property including cash and other items.

MARYBOROUGH WEST

Break and enter

Bruce Highway

Between 2pm on June 19 and 8.15am on June 22 unknown offenders have cut locks to a container and have gained entry and stolen machinery tools.

BIDWILL

Stealing

Minter Rd

Between 10.30am on June 16 and 8.30am on June 21 unknown offenders have attended the shed on the property and have stolen spotlights from the truck which was locked and secured.