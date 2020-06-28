POLICE BEAT: Watch out, bike thieves about
SCARNESS
Bicycle steal
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 3pm on June 20 and 7.45am on June 21 unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the property and stolen two pushbikes.
URANGAN
Bicycle steal
Pier St
Between 5pm on June 20 and 7am on June 21 unknown offenders have attended the caravan which had the bicycle secured at the time and have cut a lock and stolen a bicycle.
Bicycle steal
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 4.25pm and 4.30pm unknown offenders have stolen the bicycle which was outside the business unsecured at the time.
Break and enter
Pulgul St
Between 12.15pm on June 18 and 1am on June 20 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via removing a screen door and have once inside stolen a quantity of cash and other items from the rear of the dwelling.
Break and enter
Barron Ct
Between 5pm on June 22 and 8am on June 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the building via a door and have rummaged around through the building, unknown if any property stolen.
WONDUNNA
Break and enter
Sandalwood Dr
About 2pm on June 22 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to a vehicle in the garage area of the dwelling however were disturbed by the victim.
PIALBA
Break and enter
Spyglass Ct
Between 1.35pm and 1.40pm on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carport area of the dwelling and have stolen a items from a vehicle which was in the garage area.
Break and enter
Winchelsea St
At about 1pm on June 21 unknown offenders have gained entry to the two storey dwelling and have been disturbed by the victim.
MARYBOROUGH
Break and enter
John La
About 7.50pm on June 19 a person has smashed a door to gain entry to a dwelling, however was disturbed by the victim and left the area.
Break and enter
Albert St
About 7.45pm on June 19 a person has kicked the front door in of the dwelling and attempted to gain entry however were disturbed by the victim.
Break and enter
Alice St
About 8.15pm on June 19 unknown offender has opened a door to a motel room and made threats to a person.
Steal from vehicle
Lennox St Maryborough
Between 3.30pm on June 19 and 1pm on June 21 unknown offenders have stolen the front and rear number plates from the vehicle. NSW rego plates stolen CA5YD
Steal from vehicle
Ferry St Maryborough
Between June 18 and June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have rummaged through the glove box and stolen personal property.
URRAWEEN
Break and enter
Delmo Crt
Between 4am and 6am on June 22 unknown offender have gained entry to the dwelling via a toilet window and have caused damage inside the dwelling.
Break and enter
Mueller Cl
About 5.20am on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the garage area of the dwelling and have gained entry to two vehicles and have rummaged through gloveboxes and stolen items.
POINT VERNON
Break and enter
Oceanview St
Between noon and 3pm on June 22 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen car keys and then stolen a silver 2010 Mazda MX5 Qld rego 425RBV. The vehicle was later located.
Steal from vehicle
Long St
Between 4.50pm on June 22 and 6.40am on June 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have rummaged through and stolen property including cash and other items.
MARYBOROUGH WEST
Break and enter
Bruce Highway
Between 2pm on June 19 and 8.15am on June 22 unknown offenders have cut locks to a container and have gained entry and stolen machinery tools.
BIDWILL
Stealing
Minter Rd
Between 10.30am on June 16 and 8.30am on June 21 unknown offenders have attended the shed on the property and have stolen spotlights from the truck which was locked and secured.