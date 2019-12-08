POLICE BEAT: What crimes have happened in your street?

Pialba

Stealing

Between 10pm on November 28 and 6am on November 29m unknown offenders have gained entry to the annex area of a caravan on the Esplanade and have drinks and food items from the portable fridge.

Stealing

Between 10pm on November 28 and 6am on November 29 unknown offenders have gained entry to the annex area of the van and have stolen personal property inc shoes and other items.

Stealing

Between 4.30pm on November 28 and 10am on November 29 unknown offenders have stolen a registration plate from the boat trailer on Boat Harbour Dr. Qld rego stolen DN376.

Maryborough

Stolen motor vehicle

About 2.30am on November 29 unknown offenders have gained entry to the motor vehicle and have rummaged through the vehicle in Rocky St. The offenders have then started the vehicle and removed it from the location where it was parked.

Break and enter

Between 7.30am and 12pm on December 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the

Woodstock St dwelling by unknown means and have stolen a handbag containing cash and other items.

Wondunna

Stolen motor vehicle

Between 11pm on December 1 and 10am on December 2 unknown offenders have gained entry to the locked and secured vehicle on Gilston Rd and have stolen the vehicle. Vehicle stolen is a 2005 Ford falcon utility Qld rego 240ZGL.

Howard

Wilful damage

Between 12pm and 1.30pm on November 29 unknown offenders have used an object to damage the front door of the Philip St dwelling.

Eli Waters

Stolen motor vehicle

Between 12.30am and 12:40am on November 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the carport area and have then gained entry to the locked vehicle. The offenders then stole the vehicle a 2015 Nissan QasQai Qld rego 158XTP from Ibis Blvd.

Scarness

Wilful damage

Between 12.30am on November 30 and 12pm on November 30 unknown persons have used an object to scratch words into the vehicles car doors.

Stolen motor vehicle

Wilful damage

Between 6pm on November 30 and 12pm on December 1 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a front window of the Byron St dwelling.

Dundowran

Wilful damage

Between 4.30pm on November 30 and 8am on December 1 unknown offenders have damaged the victim’s letterbox on Sempfs Rd.

Point Vernon

Stolen car

Between 6.15pm and 9.30pm on November 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a handbag and cash and then stolen car keys.

The offenders have then stolen a vehicle from the address in Murphy St. Vehicle stolen 2007 Honda CRV Qld rego 352XJY

Torquay

Stealing

At about 3.30am on December 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the unit and have stolen a handbag containing cash from inside the Esplanade unit.

Break and enter

Between 10am and 3.20pm on December 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to the Ann St dwelling and have rummaged around and used items inside the dwelling.

Wilful damage

Between 9am on November 29 and 1pm on December 2 unknown offenders have used an object to scratch the left side of the vehicle causing damage to the vehicle.

Kawungan

Wilful damage

Between 9pm on November 30 and 7am on December 1 unknown offenders have used an object to throw at the vehicle on Samurai Dr which was locked and secured and have smashed the windscreen of the vehicle.