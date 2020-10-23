POLICE have cracked down on nudists at a Brisbane beach after a string of indecent exposures.

Two men in their 60s have faced Caboolture Magistrates Court this month, each charged with public nuisance after police found them naked on a public beach.

Allan John Goodall was at Skirmish Point, at Woorim on Bribie Island, on September 16 when he passed a young woman and took his pants off and sat near her with his back to the ocean, the court heard last week.

Allan Goodall appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court after undressing on a public beach.

Yesterday, 68-year-old Alan Michael Cooper pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Woorim Beach on September 18 - two days after Goodall was charged.

The court heard the married Murrumba Downs man was caught sitting naked in sand dunes by police who were patrolling the area after receiving complaints about indecent acts on the beach, which is frequented by families.

The court heard Cooper was found sunbathing naked and when asked by police what he was doing, said he has been unable to get out the house for some time and was getting some sun.

He later told Caboolture Magistrates Court he had become unwell while walking on the beach and took his pants off to wash them in the ocean and was letting them dry.

Alan Cooper, of Murrumba Downs, fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court after police charged him for laying naked on a public beach. Picture: Facebook

A Bribie Island police officer said similar issues had been an ongoing problem on Bribie Island and police had recently increased patrols on the beach because of it.

"We focused on it for a while... I think the message has got around," the officer said.

"It's died down."

Goodall pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was fined $900 while Cooper was placed on a good behaviour bond with $350 recognisance. Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Police blitz on flashers at family beach