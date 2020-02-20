Menu
Money seized from a man at Brisbane Domestic Airport yesterday, totalling $175,720
Crime

Police bust uncovers suitcases of cash, slabs of marijuana

by Nathan Edwards
20th Feb 2020 2:52 PM
TWO men have been charged with multiple drug related offences after police conducted a raid on an Ipswich property and operation at Brisbane domestic airport.

Police executed a search warrant on the Francis Street address at Chuwar yesterday, with searches finding 48 bags containing about 50kg of marijuana, a volume of methylamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

 

About 50kg of marijuana found at an Ipswich address yesterday
About 50kg of marijuana found at an Ipswich address yesterday


The raid also resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old man who was inside the premises at the time, and has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession dangerous of drugs, possession things used in commission of a crime and possession of property obtained from trafficking in drugs.

He is due to face Brisbane Magistrates court today.

The joint operation also saw authorities intercept a 24-year-old New South Wales man at Brisbane Domestic Airport, with searches of his luggage revealing him in possession of $175,720 sealed within a zip locked bag and two mobile phones.

He has since been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of property obtained from trafficking in drugs and possession of things used in commission of a crime.

He is due to face Ipswich Magistrates court today.

