Police call for help after Nambour kids go missing

Shayla Bulloch
2nd Nov 2019 11:21 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Nambour.

The boy and girl were last seen about 8.30am on Friday in Carroll St, Nambour.

The boy is described as caucasian, about 185cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

The girl is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police hold concerns for the children's welfare due to their age.

Anyone with information about the children's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hr per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hr per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902158558

