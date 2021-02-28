Police call for public help to help identify these people

Fraser Coast police are asking the public to come forward and help identify these people.

Fraser Coast police are asking the public to come forward and help identify these people.

Fraser Coast police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these people who may be able to help with investigations into recent crimes.

Police advise these people are not to be approached.

Maryborough Police Station can be contacted on: 4123 8111

Hervey Bay Police Station can be contacted on: 4128 5333

Crime Stoppers can be contacted on: 1800 333 000

Police want the public assistance to identify this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal where goods were unlawfully taken on Saturday January 30 at around 5.05pm at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Police want the public’s help in identifying this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal where goods were unlawfully taken on Saturday, February 6 2021 at Ellena St, Maryborough.

Police want the public’s help identifying this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal where goods were unlawfully taken on Monday February 8 2021 at approximately 2.45pm in Ellena St, Maryborough.

Police want the public’s help identifying this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal, where goods were unlawfully taken on Saturday, January 30 2021 at about 5.05pm at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Police are asking the public to help identify this person.

Police are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred between 3pm on November 27, 2020, and 8.30am on November 28, 2020, on Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.