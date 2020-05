Police have been called to a fist fight between a group of young people on bikes this afternoon.

POLICE have had to intervene in a physical fight between a group of young people on bikes this afternoon on the Gold Coast.

Police were called to Rosewood Avenue and Surf Parade in Broadbeach about 4.30pm after a fight broke out.

It is understood a number of young people on bikes were "physically fighting" when police arrived.

No arrests or charges were made.

Originally published as Police called to brawl among kids on bikes