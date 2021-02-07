Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An aerial shot of the North Rockhampton pool under construction in January, 2017.
An aerial shot of the North Rockhampton pool under construction in January, 2017.
News

Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 7:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police were called to the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool at North Rockhampton late on Saturday afternoon following a report a group of teens were fighting outside the facility.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were dispatched at 5.26pm.

There was an initial report that a female was on the ground and had been injured and

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were also called to attend.

The QPS spokeswoman said no-one was seriously injured and the group had been mucking around/play fighting.

No further action was taken.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

 

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Paramedics called to child with marine sting

'Woman screaming' in car after near crash

Cawarral woman cops two-year driving ban

north rockhampton pool
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCK UP: Thefts from cars on the rise across Coast

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Thefts from cars on the rise across Coast

        News Police are urging the public to get into the habit of ensuring their vehicles are locked

        STEALING AND FRAUD: Decade-old charges come to a head

        Premium Content STEALING AND FRAUD: Decade-old charges come to a head

        News Offences committed at Murgon catch up with woman ten years later at Hervey Bay.

        Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Premium Content Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Politics Albo’s jobs plan for regional Queensland

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question