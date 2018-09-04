Reward offered in 21 year old cold case murder

POLICE and detectives are calling for witnesses to come forward with any additional information that would assist in solving the suspected murder case of Gregory Armstrong.

The then 30-year-old Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997, and was reported missing by his landlord not long after.

Police calling for more information to solve cold murder case

"We have already conducted inquiries interstate and now wish to focus our attention on the Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Maryborough and Tiaro area," Detective Senior Sergeant Knight said.

"I am confident that there are people within this local area who have information to advance this investigation. I suspect that there are people who may have previously been unwilling to speak with police and that given the passage of time may now be willing to support this investigation.

We remain committed to bringing those responsible for Gregory Armstrong's murder to justice."

Detective Senior Sergeant Knight said the investigation remains ongoing and will continue until all opportunities to advance this investigation have been exhausted.

Homicide and local detectives investigating the murder continue to encourage potential witnesses to come forward with the information needed to solve the case.

A reward of $250,000 has been issued for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The reward further offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder, who first gives such information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.