Police car crashes on way to another accident

A POLICE car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Granville while on its way to a separate crash.

Initial reports suggested the cars collided at the intersection of Cambridge and Hoffman Sts about 8.35am.

A police media spokeswoman said officers in the car were responding to a second crash near Tuan Forest when the incident happened.

It's understood two people were taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>