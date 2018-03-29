Menu
Police car crashes on way to another accident

Inge Hansen
by
29th Mar 2018 11:12 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM

A POLICE car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Granville while on its way to a separate crash.

Initial reports suggested the cars collided at the intersection of Cambridge and Hoffman Sts about 8.35am.

A police media spokeswoman said officers in the car were responding to a second crash near Tuan Forest when the incident happened.

It's understood two people were taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.

