Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police vehicle allegedly damaged by a Jeep during a police chase.
A police vehicle allegedly damaged by a Jeep during a police chase. Supplied
Crime

Police car used to stop alleged chase caused by two teens

by Lea Emery, Gold Coast Bulletin
1st Dec 2019 12:07 PM

POLICE car was seriously damaged after two teenage boys allegedly led police on a chase across the Gold Coast in a stolen car.

It is alleged the pursuit, which started in Burleigh Waters, only ended when the 12-year old and 15-year-old crashed into the police car in Tugun.

Police alleged the white Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken during a burglary of a Catalina Crt, Mermaid Waters home on Friday.

About 11.50pm last night the police helicopter allegedly spotted the car driving erratically on Bermuda St, Burleigh Waters.

The Jeep was tracked until road spikes were used on the M1.

The car was followed until it collided with a police car at Tugun.

No was seriously injured in the crash.

A 15-year-old Bray Park boy was charged with 11 offences including two counts of enter dwelling with intent, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of evade, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, driving unlicensed and possession of a drug utensil.

A 12-year-old Red Hill boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

damage to police property editors picks jeep police chase teenagers
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        premium_icon Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        Sport Today’s superboat race to be held at Hervey Bay has been cancelled.The Superboats race control advised that due to deteriorating sea conditions and in consideration...

        Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

        premium_icon Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

        Breaking Superboat race cancelled after dramatic fire hits competitor.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        premium_icon Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        News Rainfall totals are well below average, taking a toll on crops and increasing fire...