Police catch driver at home after car chase

CHARGED: A man will face court after allegedly evading police and drink driving. File

POLICE tracked a driver back to his house after he allegedly sped away when officers attempted to pull him over.

The 38-year-old was seen by Howard police about 7.35pm on August 17 on Government Rd, Burrum Heads.

According to police, attempts were made to stop the Subaru because of the manner of driving.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and police observed the vehicle speed away.

A short time later, police observed the same vehicle enter a driveway in Dalkeith St, Burrum Town.

As a result, police attended the location and spoke with the driver.

He underwent a breath test and was arrested and transported to Howard Police Station for further testing.

It is alleged he registered 0.174 per cent - more than four times the legal limit.

He was charged with high-range drink driving and evade police.

The driver also had his licence plates confiscated for 90 days.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 18.