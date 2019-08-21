Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man will face court after allegedly evading police and drink driving.
CHARGED: A man will face court after allegedly evading police and drink driving. File
News

Police catch driver at home after car chase

Carlie Walker
by
21st Aug 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE tracked a driver back to his house after he allegedly sped away when officers attempted to pull him over.

The 38-year-old was seen by Howard police about 7.35pm on August 17 on Government Rd, Burrum Heads.

According to police, attempts were made to stop the Subaru because of the manner of driving.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and police observed the vehicle speed away.

A short time later, police observed the same vehicle enter a driveway in Dalkeith St, Burrum Town.

As a result, police attended the location and spoke with the driver.

He underwent a breath test and was arrested and transported to Howard Police Station for further testing.

It is alleged he registered 0.174 per cent - more than four times the legal limit.

He was charged with high-range drink driving and evade police.

The driver also had his licence plates confiscated for 90 days.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 18.

More Stories

burrum town evade police fcpolice howard police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    POLICE: Woman charged after boozy drive in suburbs

    premium_icon POLICE: Woman charged after boozy drive in suburbs

    News Driver stopped on suburban street, allegedly five times over the legal blood alcohol limit

    • 21st Aug 2019 12:30 PM
    EXPLAINED: Fraser Coast's answer to the Loch Ness Monster

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Fraser Coast's answer to the Loch Ness Monster

    Offbeat Explorer's diary tells tale of strange creature of the deep

    STORY OF: The Maryborough romance that lasted a lifetime

    premium_icon STORY OF: The Maryborough romance that lasted a lifetime

    People and Places When she speaks of him, her eyes still sparkle.